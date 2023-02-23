(WARNING: Spoilers for this week’s Bel-Air episode will be found below.) Season two of Bel-Air with Will resting his head outside of the massive Bel-Air mansion that he called home for nearly all of last season. However, at the end of season one, Will made the brave decision to leave the house to go and live elsewhere after he learned that his estranged father was around more than Phil, Vivian, and his mother made it out to be. Feeling betrayed by the most important adults in his life, Will felt that it was best to exit the house, find his independence, and support himself elsewhere. Luckily for Will’s loved ones, his absence from the Bel Air mansion did not last too long. For the first episode of season two of Bel-Air, we catch up with Will who has spent the past couple of weeks crashing at Jazz’s house. During this time, Will has been playing pickup basketball games to make some money for himself. Through this, Will hops to meet a well-known basketball scout that will help him prepare his game for the collegiate level. While Will is okay with living outside the Bel Air mansion, a huge party for Ashley’s 13th birthday forces him to reconnect with his family and reminds him of the love that they have for him. Take that, and a long overdue apology from Phil, and it was enough to bring Will back home. Elsewhere, Will shines at an outdoor basketball court, Vivian’s new role doesn’t get off to a smooth start, and Jazz and Hilary find love while Will and Lisa put theirs on ice. Here are some of the biggest takeaways that we have after season two’s first episode:

Pride Is The Devil This well-known saying is applicable to two people in the first episode of Bel-Air season two. The most obvious choice is Phil who struggled to set his pride aside and apologize to Will for going out of his way to keep his father out of his life. Yes, Phil was just trying to protect Will and yes, Phil has seen the worst of Will’s father, but there’s no excuse for lying to Will who admitted that his father’s behavior didn’t affect him as he’s no more than a “bum” to him. Phil’s failure to recognize his fault set him back in his relationship, but thankfully he was able to pull it together. Lastly, we have Hilary who let her pride interrupt her desire to have Jazz are her man. She brushed aside the feelings and nearly risked losing what they had and Ivy was on the prowl for Jazz. Though fear contributes to her situation a bit more, Hilary was also able to set aside these things and be open to her feelings to keep what she and Jazz had intact. All in all, pride can make you lose out on the good things when used incorrectly. Some Things Are Too Good To Be True Will is extremely focused on putting himself on the right path to achieve his basketball dreams. So far, he hasn’t been able to match his on-court success in Philly to that in Bel Air. His plan is to connect with a basketball scout named Doc to help him get into the right places. Though Will impressed him during a pick-up game, Doc declined to add Will as a client to his team. Later on, Doc makes the sudden decision to bring him onto the team which thoroughly excites Will. However, unbeknownst to Will, we see that Doc’s decision is influenced by the Banks’ fortune. Doc seemingly wants to cash in on some of the family’s money, which makes his intentions with Will all but pure. Things could change, but at the moment, it’s a reminder to Will that some things are indeed too good to be true.