Next week, Bel-Air will make its return for season two on Peacock . The series, which stars Jabari Banks as Will Smith, Coco Jones as Hilary Banks, and Olly Sholotan as Carlton Banks, is the dramatic reimagined version of the legendary sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. The show’s inaugural season was met with positive reviews and it led to Bel-Air being named the most-streamed original series on Peacock last spring. Additionally, Jabari Banks and Adrian Holmes, who plays Philip Banks, as well as Bel-Air itself all received nominations for the upcoming 2023 NAACP Image Awards. With season two of Bel-Air set to debut on February 23, here’s how long you can expect the ride to go on for.

How Many Episodes Are In ‘Bel-Air’ Season 2?

Just like the inaugural season, season two of Bel-Air will feature a total of ten episodes. Each episode will be an hour long and premiere every Thursday on Peacock starting on February 23. The new episodes will be available on the platform starting at 5:01 am EST/ 2:01 am PST every Thursday.

Now that you know how many episodes are in season two, and when they come out, here’s an official synopsis of the upcoming season:

Season two of Bel-Air picks up with Will at a crossroads as a new figure comes into his life who challenges what he’s learned in Bel-Air and competes for control of his influence. He juggles this while navigating his home life with the Banks family and trying to rebuild the trust that was broken at the end of last season. We’ll see Will and Carlton’s brotherhood start to evolve as they grow closer, but still challenge each other about their differences. We’ll also see Hilary evolve as she becomes more of a boss in her influencer world and how that spills over into her relationship with Jazz, and also highlight the relatable struggles around Viv and Phil balancing marriage and family while trying to forge their own career paths and reconnect to the things that are important to them.

New episodes of ‘Bel-Air’ are available Peacock on Thursdays at 5:01 am EST/ 2:01 am PST.