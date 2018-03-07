Last Updated: March 7th
Even if you lost the accents, you can almost always spot the British TV shows – the pacing is slower and more deliberate, the seasons are “series” with fewer episodes, and the humor is as dry as old bread. The best British series spark innumerable remakes here in America, while the UK seems to only want our reality television. They work well as binge-able Netflix series as long as you’re willing to focus a little bit more than usual. Sure, you might need to pay a little more attention to them, but just look at how many series you can get through in one sitting! Thankfully, the streaming service has a wide variety to choose from, from crime thrillers to absurd comedy. So sit back with a pint and enjoy the 15 best British shows on Netflix right now.
Detectorists (2 series)
It might be easy to write off the premise of two grown men who spend the majority of their time traipsing across open fields waving metal sticks around as boring, but all you have to do is give The Detectorists an episode or two to get hooked. The series centers on Lance (Toby Jones) and Andy (Mackenzie Stone), two metal detectors (sorry, “detectorists”) who are proud members of the Danebury Metal Detecting Club as they spend their days digging up rubbish in other people’s property. The Detectorists could have easily gone ultra-comedic by snickering at asocial weirdos, but it treats its protagonists as just regular blokes with girlfriends, friendships, and aspirations who just happened to be passionate about their hobby. Crook (who also wrote and directed the series) and Jones and their delightful banter, and the series’ comforting music and sprawling landscapes make its 13 episodes fly by, almost too quickly.
Sherlock (4 series)
In a world chockfull of Sherlock Holmes iterations, Sherlock manages to stand out, with no little thanks to Benedict Cumberbatch’s striking charm, Andrew Scott’s crazed, over-the-top Moriarty, and the tight writing that fills its ten 90-minute mini-movies. Despite the familiar structure — Holmes and Watson crack an uncrackable case with plenty of quips and eye rolls — each episode keeps viewers guessing, laughing, and maybe feeling a little slow for not deducing as fast as the master sleuth. Packed with winks to Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s original works and the intense fanbase behind it, Sherlock still manages to tell complex crime stories and breathe new life into the 130-year-old character.
And Dead Set is still on this list… not sure why, it’s pretty horrible and it isn’t even a series- its a bad movie. Now that Peep Show isn’t on NT, that makes sense, but it is still the funniest britcom ever.
and still no Peep Show… this list is BS. and it continues to leave off dozens of shows that deserve to be mentioned. This is just the same obvious name of shows everyone already knows about. do some actual research Uproxx!
Shetland is pretty good.
I assume Foyle’s War is no longer available, because that might be the best British show I’ve streamed on Netflix, and unquestionably top 15.
Extras needs to be on this list if it is still on Netflix, such a great show with many delightful guest stars. I liked Black Books a lot, but I thought Netflix took it off after last month.
Why do you refer to seasons as “series”? Peaky Blinders is one series that has three seasons.
Because that’s how the British refer to them
Happy Valley should definitely be on this list. The Fall was good, but the last season was disappointing. Sherlock’s quality also declines each season as well.
I agree with everything you said.
Merlin
Has anyone seen “Grown Ups” or “Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps”
Oof – meant to say streaming anywhere legally. Not even on the new BritBox
love the detectorists, also pilkingtons new show, the moaning of life is worth a watch
If Coupling is still on Netflix, it’s easily the funniest British show ever made.
How is this an updated list when its still the same series that have been out for years? None of the newer Brit-coms are mentioned and still no love for Peep Show the funniest show ever.
No love for Chewing Gum?
I know! I have season two that I’ll be watching this weekend!
Thumbs up for The IT Crowd, House of Cards, Dead Set, Black Books, Sherlock, and Black Mirror.
But what we really need from Netflix is Utopia, In the Flesh, and Inside No. 9 (especially for the “12 Days of Christine” masterpiece.)
Saw In The Flesh on Hulu and didn’t want it to end. I don’t think there is going to be a season two but there should be. Feel the same about The Fades.
I thought Ricky Gervais’ Derek was pretty solid. Does a great job of wringing various emotions out of you.
beautiful performances and writing on Derek – genius stuff
I will never not recommend Peep Show every time I see one of these lists. Also, as a bonus, if you’re a fan of The Inbetweeners, Fresh Meat is also fairly watchable. Lastly, why the fuck isn’t Toast of London on any streaming service yet?
Toast of London is actually on Netflix now.
Full (bootleg) episodes of T of L are to be found on YouTube.
Yes I can hear you Clem Fandango.
Just started watching CrazyHeads, looks promising.
Silly but very entertaining. I got a real kick out of it.
So many better shows available than those on this list:
River (6-ep limited series starring Stellan Skarsgard)
Spotless (joint French – Brit production)
Hinterland (kind of slow-moving but fascinating Welsh detective drama)
The Last Kingdom (series about Viking invasion of Britain and King Alfred, based on Bernard Cornwell’s Saxon Stories series)
Jonathan Strange and Mr. Norrell (based on book of same title)
And I second two others mentioned in others comments: Happy Valley, and Crashed.
River, Hinterland, Last Kingdom are all gorgeous and depressing yet deeply moving shows to balance out the Uproxx list that was mostly comedies, glad you suggested them, I agree. Strange and Norrell is absolutely amazing, the book is wonderful as well, balances humor and drama with visual spectacle and deft wordplay.
Cheers, mate
Totally agree on River. I keep hoping for a second season.
Jonathan Strange and Mr. Morrell was outstanding. That probably tops my list for BBC shows on Netflix. Even over Sherlock tbh.
Just finished Doctor Foster which was quite good.
That show was the first time I realized Jon Hamm is hilarious. Like he was fun on Mad Men, but he actually made me laugh out loud on Doctor’s Notebook.
If you like your humor really dark and uncomfortable, “A Young Doctor’s Notebook” with Daniel Radcliffe and Jon Hamm is awesome.
Dead Set isn’t a series, its a shitty movie they put into 15-20 minute segments for some reason.
Peep Show is missing from this, and belongs in the top 5 list of all TV shows.
Doctor Martin deserves a mention- at least above An Idiot Abroad.
Everybody Just Does Nothing
Spaced
Still Game
Keeping Up Appearances
Father Ted
Crashing- new one, damn good
Fried-also new, pretty good
Yes, and most are flying under the radar and pretty damn good.
Are all those on NetFlix?
Christ almighty, you’re right. They left out Doc Martin, Father Ted, Keeping Up Appearances (!!!), and Spaced. Man, for shame.
Friday Night Dinner. Fleabag (Might as well lump in Crashing). Accused. Mad Dogs. Not Going Out. Psychoville.
Fleabag is Amazon isn’t it?
Is Not Going Out on NF? I’ve never seen it and have often looked.
Where’s Happy Valley? It’s definitely a lot better than The Fall.
A good show but better than the Fall? Not likely.
Couldn’t agree more. Leagues ahead.