For most, Halloween means candy, watching spooky movies and maybe figuring out what costume to wear if you’re invited to a party or two. For celebrities, though, Halloween is a great chance for you and your team to whip up insanely elaborate costumes for consumption on social media and the internet at large.

Not everyone in Hollywood goes all out, but actors and actresses know how to get into character and usually have some fun this time of year. And thankfully, celebrities are getting into the holiday spirit in a big way this year.

Megan Thee Stallion, fresh off hosting and performing on Saturday Night Live, got into the spooky spirit with a pumpkin on her head.

Jordan Fisher and his son, Riley, certainly made an impression as a cowboy and a dinosaur, respectively.

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell got started a bit early, dressing up for their granddaughter’s birthday party in early October.

Doja Cat was looking very Elvira on Instagram as well.

Kylie Jenner did her part dressing up as a witch as well, as captured by Haliey Bieber.

Jennifer Garner went with another classic as well: a witch.

Vanessa Hudgens went with a dark film reference with a Black Swan costume.