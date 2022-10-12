Lately, Charlie Puth has been appearing online wearing nothing at all. So it seemed like a tongue-in-cheek reference to his recent naked-ness when Puth appeared as the musical guest on the Sesame Street “Howl-o-ween” YouTube special trying on a variety of different costumes.

Puth, whose new album Charlie features BTS and was just released last week, popped onto Sesame Street to help Tango the dog look for a costume. Puth and Elmo lead Tango in a series of Halloween costume ideas on their song “Howl-o-ween.” First, Puth and Tango are witches to Elmo’s black cat, before Cookie Monster suggests that they all dress up as snacks. Elmo is an M&Ms cookie, Tango is a wafer sandwich, and Puth is an Oreo cookie (granted he missed an opportunity to be way more extra with the classic cookie fit.) Puth also dresses up as a pirate and — to the delight of his furry fans — a dog.

In another recent TV performance, Puth appeared on Late Night With Jimmy Fallon to make an entire song from scratch using a coffee mug and a spoon. It was actually pretty impressive.

Watch Charlie Puth sing “Howl-O-Ween” on Sesame Street above.

