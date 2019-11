Sure, Disney+ has an exciting slate of Marvel spin-off series coming to the streaming platform in the next few years, but you shouldn’t sleep on the shows available right now. From Jon Favreau’s highly-anticipated Star Wars spin-off to the entirety of The Simpsons catalog and a few vintage animated series, there’s plenty of shows worth binging while we wait for that Loki solo series.

Here are the best TV shows you can stream on Disney+ right now.