Charlie Cox is dropping details about the new Daredevil: Born Again series coming to Disney+. After officially joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe thanks to a crowd-pleasing cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Cox was last seen bouncing around the final episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. As of this writing, there are unconfirmed rumors that Cox could make an appearance in Marvel’s Echo as he continues to make his presence felt in the MCU. But if he doesn’t, the actor will definitely be seen in the Daredevil series Born Again that’s scheduled to hit Disney+ in 2024.

Of course, the big question is whether or not Born Again will be an extension of the Daredevil series for Netflix or a reboot. Judging by Cox’s latest comments, the series seems to be a significant reimagining of the blind vigilante. Via NME:

“This has to be a reincarnation, it has to be different, otherwise why are we doing it?” he says. The episode of She-Hulk, in which he had a one-night stand with the title character, showed Murdock as “quick-witted and funny and charismatic and carefree at times,” which is very different from the brooding Netflix version. “My opinion is this character works best when he’s geared towards a slightly more mature audience. My instinct is that on Disney+ it will be dark but it probably won’t be as gory.”

As for fans who want Daredevil to stick to the more ultra-serious tone of the Netflix series, Cox doesn’t agree. “I would say to those people, we’ve done that,” he said. “Let’s take the things that really worked, but can we broaden? Can we appeal to a slightly younger audience without losing what we’ve learned about what works?”

However, Daredevil: Born Again will be different from other MCU series. Where those shows have stayed in the six-to-nine episode range, Born Again will sport a whopping 18 episodes that Cox will film for almost an entire year. Shooting begins February 2023 and isn’t expect to wrap until December.

“If that’s done right and he really gets his hands dirty with that world… I think there’s something quite interesting about that,” Cox said. “To spend a lot of time in a superhero’s day-to-day life and you really earn the moments when he suits up.”

