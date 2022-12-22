Thanks to its deep library of timeless classics and burgeoning new series featuring Marvel, Star Wars, High School Musical, and more, Disney+ has one of the more robust offerings when it comes to streaming platform. With so much to choose from, it can be a little daunting to figure out what to watch, so we broke down the 25 best shows on Disney+ for the month. You can see the full list below:

1. The Mandalorian Year: 2019

Cast: Pedro Pascal, Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito

Genre: Science Fiction, Action-Adventure

Rating: TV-14

Runtime: 2 seasons

Created By: Jon Favreau

Trailer: Watch here When Disney+ launched on November 12, 2019, it made a strong start with its flagship series, The Mandalorian. Not only did the show achieve George Lucas’ dream of a live-action Star Wars series, it was a certified hit from the jump thanks to its badass space western vibes, and of course, Baby Yoda. (That’s not his real name, but we won’t spoil it for you.) The series follows Din Djarin, a member of a hidden sect of Mandalorians and a competent bounty hunter, who’s thrust into a much larger world when he’s tasked with handing the show’s adorable green star over to the tarnished remains of the Empire. His decision sets him on a collision course with his people’s past and the mysterious ways of the Jedi. Watch it on Disney+ 2. The Simpsons Year: 1989

Cast: Dan Castellaneta, Nancy Cartwright, Hank Azaria, Julie Kavner, Yeardley Smith, Harry Shearer

Genre: Comedy, Animation

Rating: TV-14

Runtime: 33 seasons

Created By: Matt Groening

Trailer: Watch here Hailed as one of the greatest comedy series of all time, The Simpsons could’ve easily topped the list thanks to its deep bench of classic episodes that are still the source of memes and GIFs to this day. Thanks to its massive cast of iconic characters that expands beyond just the eponymous family, The Simpsons is practically a time capsule of the past 30 years as the citizens of Springfield spent season after season routinely lambasting everything from pop culture to political scandals. Even if you stick to the first ten seasons, which are widely regarded as the best, that’s over 200 episodes of some of the best comedy on TV. Watch it on Disney+

3. Andor Year: 2022

Cast: Diego Luna, Stellan Skarsgård, Denise Gough, Genevieve O’Reilly

Genre: Science Fiction, Spy/Espionage, Action-Adventure

Rating: TV-14

Runtime: 12 episodes

Created By: Tony Gilroy

Trailer: Watch here After The Mandalorian delivered an all-ages hit, Lucasfilm pulled off an impressive feat with Andor, a more mature political thriller that wowed critics with its complex characters, rich storytelling, and dramatic tension. Think Game of Thrones by way of Star Wars. Set five years before the events of Rogue One (which you don’t need to watch to enjoy the show), Andor follows its title character as he evolves from an opportunistic thief to a key member of the burgeoning Rebel Alliance that’s being meticulously brought to life by the ruthless and cunning Luthen Rael played by Stellan Skarsgård in one of his most powerful performances. Watch it on Disney+ 4. Loki Year: 2021

Cast: Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino, Jonathan Majors

Genre: Science Fiction, Fantasy, Super Hero, Action-Adventure

Rating: TV-14

Runtime: 6 episodes

Created By: Michael Waldron

Trailer: Watch here After the time-traveling shenanigans of Avengers: Endgame, Loki catches up with its title character in the moments after he uses the Cosmic Cube to escape being captured by The Avengers following the Battle of New York in 2012. However, the God of Mischief’s freedom is shortly lived as he snatched up by the Time Variance Authority, an all-powerful bureaucracy tasked with protecting the “Sacred Timeline,” which Loki threatened with his little time jump. Under the watch of Mobius (Owen Wilson), Loki is given a chance to avoid disintegration if he helps hunt down a culprit who’s murdering their way through time, but what Loki finds will challenge everything he knows about reality and himself. Watch it on Disney+

5. Duck Tales Year: 2017

Cast: David Tennant, Danny Pudi, Ben Schwartz, Bobby Moynihan, Kate Micucci

Genre: Comedy, Animation, Action-Adventure

Rating: TV-Y7

Runtime: 3 seasons

Created By: Matt Youngberg, Francisco Angones

Trailer: Watch here In a modern update on the ’80s cartoon that kicked off the Disney Afternoon animation block, a staple of countless childhoods, Duck Tales (2017) is a surprisingly fun jaunt that alternates between hilarious stand-alone episodes and building season-wide arcs. Anchored by the brilliant casting of David Tennant as the voice of Scrooge McDuck, the series brings back the whole gang including the nephews, Webby, and Launchpad McQuack and some memorable faces from the original series. As the show progresses, look forward to seeing some old favorites from the Disney Afternoon pop up, particularly a certain caped crime fighter who flaps in the night. Watch it on Disney+ 6. WandaVision Year: 2021

Cast: Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Kathryn Hahn, Teyonnah Paris

Genre: Romance, Drama, Science Fiction, Fantasy, Super Hero

Rating: TV-14

Runtime: 9 episodes

Created By: Jac Schaeffer

Trailer: Watch here WandaVision is the first official Marvel series to hit Disney+, and it continues to be one of its strongest entry to date. Set after the events of Avengers: Endgame, the series immediately gets to work unfolding its mysterious story through a set of genre-breaking episodes set during various sitcom eras. But underneath the idyllic facade of domestic bliss lies a dark secret that will forever change the lives of its title characters. Featuring outstanding performances by Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, and Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision delivers a gripping and heartbreaking tale that showcases Marvel’s ability to bring its A-game to long-form storytelling. Watch it on Disney+

7. Gravity Falls Year: 2012

Cast: Kristen Schaal, Jason Ritter

Genre: Comedy, Fantasy, Animation, Action-Adventure

Rating: TV-Y7

Runtime: 2 seasons

Created By: Alex Hirsch

Trailer: Watch here In an absolutely solid example of Disney animation firing on all cylinders, Gravity Falls is a hilariously creative series focused on Dipper (Jason Ritter) and Mabel (Kristen Schaal), two siblings sent to live with their great uncle in a mysterious Oregon town populated with some extremely odd characters. After finding a cryptic journal filled with mystical secrets, Dipper and Mabel embark on an epic two season-long adventure to protect their uncle’s beloved town, and each other, in this cool little series that’s a blast to watch with the whole fam. Watch it on Disney+ 8. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Year: 2022

Cast: Tatiana Maslany, Ginger Gonzaga, Tim Roth, Mark Ruffalo

Genre: Science Fiction, Comedy, Super Hero, Action-Adventure

Rating: TV-14

Runtime: 9 episodes

Created By: Jessica Gao

Trailer: Watch here After a string of action epics, Marvel switched things up the genre-defying She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Starring Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk, the series brings to life the classic comic book character who gains her Hulk powers after being exposed to the blood of her cousin Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo). However, Jen’s less interested in being a super hero and more interested in continuing her career as a high-powered attorney — and single lady. Blending together one part Ally McBeal and one part MCU, She-Hulk literally spins the Marvel formula on its head with a fourth-wall breaking legal comedy that hilariously skewers the overly serious world of comic book movies. Watch it on Disney+

9. Star Wars: The Clone Wars Year: 2008

Cast: Matt Lanter, Ashley Eckstein, James Arnold Taylor, Dee Bradley Baker

Genre: Science Fiction, Animation, Action-Adventure

Rating: TV-PG

Runtime: 7 seasons

Created By: George Lucas

Trailer: Watch here Years before Star Wars creator George Lucas sold the franchise to Disney, he tried as hand at returning the franchise to its roots by delivering a serialized adventure like the ones he watched as a kid. Utilizing groundbreaking animation that evolved season-to-season, The Clone Wars takes place between Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith. While episodes center on different characters including Obi-Wan Kenobi, Mace Windu, and Yoda, at the center is the compelling relationship between Anakin Skywalker and his padawan Ahsoka Tano, who quickly became one of the best Star Wars characters since the Original Trilogy. The Clone Wars also provided fertile ground for The Mandalorian, which has pulled liberally from the animated series’ rich canon. Watch it on Disney+ 10. The Owl House Year: 2020

Cast: Sarah-Nicole Robles, Wendie Malick, Tati Gabrielle, Mae Whitman

Genre: Anime, Comedy, Fantasy, Animation, Action-Adventure

Rating: TV-Y7-FV

Runtime: 3 seasons

Created By: Dana Terrace

Trailer: Watch here The Owl House is a critically acclaimed, award winning animated series focused on Luz Noceda (Sarah-Nicole Robles), a young Dominican American teen who stumbles onto a portal to a magic world. There she meets the rebellious witch Edna Clawthorne (Wendie Malick), which sets Luz on a path to becoming a witch despite her complete lack of magical powers. Praised for its LGBTQ+ representation, The Owl House has routinely popped up on “Best Of” list thanks to its creative storytelling and inclusive characters. Like Gravity Falls, it’s another example of Disney animation absolutely crushing it. Watch it on Disney+

11. The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Year: 2021

Cast: Sebastian Stan, Anthony Mackie, Daniel Brühl, Emily Van Camp, Wyatt Russell

Genre: Science Fiction, Super Hero, Action-Adventure

Rating: TV-14

Runtime: 6 episodes

Created By: Malcolm Spellman

Trailer: Watch here Set after the events of Avengers: Endgame, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier catches up with Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) as he decides that the best thing to do with Steve Rogers’ shield is give it to the Smithsonian. What he doesn’t anticipate is that the U.S. government isn’t going to let the Captain America mantle go to waste. After christening the decorated Marine John Walker as the new Cap, Sam and Bucky (Sebastian Stan) find themselves at odds with the reckless new “hero” and a group of freedom fighters caught in their path. Along the way, the reluctant partners discover dark truths about the super-soldier serum that gave Steve his incredible strength, and Sam grapples with whether America is ready for its greatest hero to not be a blue-eyed, blonde hair white man. Also, Daniel Brühl’s Baron Zemo dances, and it’s pretty great. You probably saw the meme. Watch it on Disney+ 12. The Orville Year: 2017

Cast: Seth MacFarlane, Adrianne Palicki, Penny Johnston Jerald, Scott Grimes

Genre: Drama, Science Fiction, Comedy

Rating: TV-14

Runtime: 3 seasons

Created By: Seth MacFarlane

Trailer: Watch here After finding success with the animated comedies Family Guy and American Dad, Seth MacFarlane turned his eye towards delivering a live-action love letter to the sci-fi series of the ’90s. Dropping in with heavy Star Trek: The Next Generation vibes, The Orville mashes together the fun and exploration of space exploration with a sprinkling of MacFarlane’s trademark humor. The show puts a fresh spin on age-old tropes like alternate realities, advanced alien species, artificial intelligence and everything between. The late Norm Macdonald can also be seen in his final performance as science officer Yaphit, who may or not be a talking pile of snot. The jury’s still out on that one. Watch it on Disney+

13. Gargoyles Year: 1994

Cast: Keith David, Salli Richardson, Jonathan Frakes

Genre: Fantasy, Animation, Action-Adventure

Rating: TV-Y7

Runtime: 3 seasons

Created By: Greg Weisman

Trailer: Watch here Seemingly pulled off the air almost as quickly as it arrived, Gargoyles has been the holy grail of Disney Afternoon fans as the show became a hard-to-find item even during the heyday of DVD collections. Combining epic storytelling with gritty animation, Gargoyles easily went toe-to-toe with Batman: The Animated Series as one of the best action cartoon series of the ’90s. The show centers on a group of medieval living gargoyles who are dragged into the modern world by a duplicitous billionaire who has plans of his own for the magical warrior. Starring Keith David as Goliath, Gargoyles is a badass punch in the face that you’ll never believe aired between episodes of Tale Spin and Chip ‘N Dale’s Rescue Rangers. The ’90s were wild. Watch it on Disney+ 14. Obi-Wan Kenobi Year: 2022

Cast: Ewan McGregor, Vivien Lyra Blair, Moses Ingram, Hayden Christensen

Genre: Science Fiction, Action-Adventure

Rating: TV-14

Runtime: 6 episodes

Trailer: Watch here Set 10 years after the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, Obi-Wan Kenobi brings back Ewan McGregor for his fan-favorite portrayal of the iconic Jedi. Only this time he’s not the brash young fighter from the Prequel Trilogy or the wisened old wizard in A New Hope, he’s a defeated man intent on staying hidden after being forced to kill his trusted pupil Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) who turned to the Dark Side amidst the creation of the Galactic Empire. But Obi-Wan can’t stay hidden forever. He’s called to action by a desperate plea from an old friend. With the Jedi hunting Inquisitors on his tail, Obi-Wan finds himself forced to confront Anakin who survived their final duel and became the twisted machine known as Darth Vader. Watch it on Disney+

15. Moon Knight Year: 2022

Cast: Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke, May Calamawy, F. Murray Abraham

Genre: Fantasy, Super Hero, Action-Adventure

Rating: TV-14

Runtime: 6 episodes

Created By: Jeremy Slater

Trailer: Watch here In Marvel’s first truly stand-alone series, you can seriously go into this one without seeing a single MCU movie or show, Moon Knight brings to life a classic comic book character unlike anything put to screen. Starring Oscar Isaac as the title character, the show explores one man’s battle with dissociative identity disorder as he’s forced by the Egyptian god Khonshu to become the fierce protector of the night. Or does he? This trippy character exploration will leave you guessing until the very end and features Ethan Hawke as one of the more chilling Marvel villains to date. Watch it on Disney+ 16. The Mysterious Benedict Society Year: 2021

Cast: Tony Hale, Kristen Schaal, Mystic Inscho, Seth Carr, Emmy DeOliveira, Marta Kessler

Genre: Family, Action-Adventure

Rating: TV-PG

Runtime: 2 seasons

Created By: Phil Hay, Matt Manfredi

Trailer: Watch here In this delightful series starring Tony Hale, four orphans with extraordinary talents and intellect embark on a twee adventure of espionage to thwart nefarious deeds. Think the X-Men by way of Wes Anderson. (Tell us Ryan Hurst isn’t the group’s Wolverine. We dare you.) Based on the popular book series, The Mysterious Benedict Society is a solid family hit thanks to the quirky cast and the show’s mysterious plot filled with twists and turns. The set design is also out of this world and a welcome reprieve from the overwhelming world of CGI effects. Watch it on Disney+

17. Zootopia+ Year: 2022

Cast: Bonnie Hunt, Leah Latham, Alan Tudyk, Maurice LaMarche

Genre: Family, Anthology, Comedy, Animation

Rating: TV-PG

Runtime: 6 episodes

Trailer: Watch here In this series of shorts, Zootopia+ takes viewers back to the animal-filled world of the hit Disney movie and catches up with some old and new characters as they go about their lives. (And, yes, Flash the sloth is along for the ride.) Using the same animation style as the movie, Zootopia+ is a fun-filled return to the animal city, and fans of Judy Hopps will love to see how the beloved rabbit police woman continues to affect the lives of everyone around her. Watch it on Disney+ 18. Ms. Marvel Year: 2022

Cast: Iman Vellani, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Rish Shah

Genre: Coming of Age, Comedy, Super Hero, Action-Adventure

Rating: TV-14

Runtime: 6 episodes

Created By: Bisha K. Ali

Trailer: Watch here After becoming a bestseller for Marvel Comics in the 2010s, Kamala Khan made her live-action debut with the critically acclaimed Ms. Marvel. The series focuses on a Pakistani teen in New Jersey who’s obsessed with The Avengers. Through a mysterious family heirloom, she soon comes close to joining their ranks after activating powers of her own. Thanks to its stellar supporting cast, surprisingly hard-hitting action, and pitch-perfect Spider-Man: Homecoming vibes, Ms. Marvel is a kinetic coming-of-age delight punctuated with artistic creativity that the MCU should learn to showcase more. Watch it on Disney+

19. Limitless with Chris Hemsworth Year: 2022

Cast: Chris Hemsworth

Genre: Docuseries, Lifestyle, Action-Adventure

Rating: TV-14

Runtime: 6 episodes

Created By: Darren Aronofsky, Ari Handel

Trailer: Watch here Do you want to see Chris Hemsworth put his insanely jacked body through a rigorous set of experiments? Sure, we all do. In the National Geographic series, Limitless, the Thor star travels the globe as he pushes both his body and mind in extraordinary ways. From an epic rope climb to coming to face-to-face with his own mortality, Limitless does more than just showcase what the chiseled Marvel star can do. It emphasizes the untapped potential of the human body. Watch it on Disney+ 20. The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Year: 2021

Cast: Lauren Graham, Brady Noon, Maxwell Simkins, Emilio Estevez, Josh Duhamel

Genre: Sports, Drama, Comedy

Rating: TV-PG

Runtime: 2 seasons

Created By: Josh Goldsmith, Cathy Yuspa

Trailer: Watch here In a modern update on the classic ’90s sports comedy, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers captures the spirit of the original films by focusing on a misfit team of hockey players who take on the cutthroat state of high school sports that forget the most important element: having fun. With Emilio Estevez reprising his role as Gordon Bombay, and members of the original cast dropping in for surprise cameos, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers is perfect for fans of the old school films or anyone who enjoys a good underdog sports story. Watch it on Disney+

21. Hawkeye Year: 2021

Cast: Jeremy Renner, Hailee Steinfeld, Vera Farmiga, Tony Dalton

Genre: Super Hero, Action-Adventure

Rating: TV-14

Runtime: 6 episodes

Created By: Jonathan Igla

Trailer: Watch here Set after the events of Avengers: Endgame, Hawkeye catches up with Clint Barton as he reconnects with his family who vanished for five years thanks to Thanos’ snap. Determined to pack in as much holiday fun as possible, they head to New York for some quality time. However, Clint is forced to stay in the city as his short-lived, but deadly time as Ronin comes back to haunt him, and he finds himself mentoring a new young hero, Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld). Desperate to solve the mystery in time to make it home for Christmas, Hawkeye is a solid entry in the Marvel pantheon, and Steinfeld instantly proves her chops as an inevitable member of the Young Avengers. Watch it on Disney+ 22. Willow Year: 2022

Cast: Warwick Davis, Ellie Bamber, Erin Kellyman, Ruby Cruz, Tony Revolori

Genre: Fantasy, Action-Adventure

Rating: TV-14

Runtime: 8 episodes

Created By: Jonathan Kasdan

Trailer: Watch here In a follow-up to the 1989 fantasy classic, Willow finds its title sorcerer Willow Ufgood (Warwick Davis) tasked with protecting the Princess Elora Danan and saving the world once again. The series takes place 17 years after the defeat of the evil Queen Bavmorda as her daughter Sorsha (Joanne Whalley) now sits on the throne where’s she reigned peacefully with Madmartigan by her side until his death. (Sorry, Val Kilmer fans.) When one of her twin children are captured by enemy forces, Willow and a new band of heroes must embark on an epic quest filled with magic, peril, and all manners of swashbuckling that made the original film a favorite of ’80s kids everywhere. Watch it on Disney+

23. High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Year: 2019

Cast: Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie

Genre: Romance, Drama, Coming of Age, Comedy, Music

Rating: TV-PG

Runtime: 3 seasons

Created By: Tim Federle

Trailer: Watch here In this award-winning (and self-referential) addition to the wildly popular High School Musical series, a group of teenagers are tasked with putting on a production of, you guessed it, High School Musical. Featuring a breakout performance by Olivia Rodrigo, High School Musical: The Musical, follows the lives of a group of over-eager theater kids as they navigate teen life and their ambitious dreams of wowing audiences with their talents. Featuring cameos from the original High School Musical cast members, the series will go over huge with fans of the films. Watch it on Disney+ 24. Marvel’s What If…? Year: 2021

Cast: Jeffrey Wright

Genre: Science Fiction, Anthology, Animation, Super Hero, Action-Adventure

Rating: TV-14

Runtime: 9 episodes

Created By: A.C. Bradley

Trailer: Watch here In this highly-ambitious animated anthology series, Marvel’s What If…? primed MCU fans for the endless possibilities of the multiverse by showing how the slightest changes could have had massive implications for their favorite Marvel movies. With almost every single MCU actor, including the late Chadwick Boseman, showing up to voice their respective characters, What If…? is a thrilling creative exercise in imagining such scenarios like what if Peggy Carter took the super-soldier serum instead of Steve Rogers, what if Killmonger saved Tony Stark before he was captured by the Ten Rings, and other surprising twists that we don’t want to spoil. Watch it on Disney+