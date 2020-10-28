The Best TV Shows Streaming On Disney+ Right Now

Last Updated: October 27th Sure, Disney+ has an exciting slate of Marvel spin-off series coming to the streaming platform in the next few years, but you shouldn’t sleep on the shows available right now. From Jon Favreau’s widely-acclaimed Star Wars spin-off to the entirety of The Simpsons catalog and a few vintage after-school entries, there’s plenty of shows worth binging while we wait for that Loki solo series. Here are the best TV shows you can stream on Disney+ right now.

The Mandalorian 1 season, 8 episodes | IMDb: 8.7/10 Jon Favreau is helming this Star Wars spin-off described as a Space Western that takes place five years after the events of Return of the Jedi. The Empire has fallen, the First Order has yet to be created, so the galaxy is a lawless place perfect for a bounty hunter to wreak havoc and make his own rules, which is exactly what Pedro Pascal’s Mandalorian seems to be doing. This series had been kept tightly under wraps during production, so while most people enjoyed the show immensely, everyone’s favorite takeaway seems to be one thing: Baby Yoda. Add To Watchlist Agent Carter 2 seasons, 18 episodes | IMDb: 7.6/10 We’re still upset that ABC canceled this Marvel spin-off series after just two seasons, but the consolation prize is now, we get to rewatch Hayley Atwell as the kick-ass spy (who Steve Rogers couldn’t help but love) navigating her early years of espionage and political warfare. The show takes us back to 1946 where Peggy has been demoted — because… sexism — and must fight to clear the name of Howard Stark when he’s accused of treason. She teams up with his butler Jarvis (James D’Arcy), and they solve crimes while bickering like an old married couple for 18 episodes. It’s perfect. Add To Watchlist

Lizzie McGuire 2 seasons, 65 episodes | IMDb: 6.6/10 Disney Channel’s Hilary Duff starring sitcom hit with many a prepubescent girl back in the day, but the series holds onto a lot of its charm (and original fanbase) if you give it a rewatch. Duff plays the titular pre-teen, a young girl with an interesting method of coping with raging hormones, helicopter parents, annoying little brothers, and mean girls at school, and she gives us internal monologues in the form of a sarcastic animated alter ego. Honestly, we’d like one of those. Add To Watchlist The Simpsons 30 seasons, 662 episodes | IMDb: 8.7/10 One show you won’t have to wait for weekly episodes to air is The Simpsons, which is making its way to Disney’s streaming platform when the service launches on November 12th. Disney bought Fox earlier this year which means they’re the new overlords of Springfield. It also means fans have a new venue to relive all the exploits of Homer, Bart, Lisa, and the rest of the family. For now, the show’s 30 seasons will be available to stream, with newer seasons and episodes still airing on Hulu. Add To Watchlist

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted 2 seasons, 13 episodes | IMDb: 7.8/10 Gordon Ramsay has built a brand around being a snarky, cantankerous British chef, who enjoys making the kitchen hell for unfortunate wannabe cooks. That’s why his relatability and charm as host of this food/travel hybrid series is so shocking. But once you get over it, you’ll enjoy Ramsay’s no-nonsense approach to covering Indigenous culture and food in an interesting new way. Add To Watchlist The Imagineering Story 1 season, 6 episodes | IMDb: 9/10 This docuseries pulls back the curtain on how some of Disney’s most beloved classics were made and how the company as a whole became the entertainment juggernaut it is today. Narrated by Angela Bassett, the limited series follows the early days of Disney’s animation engineers, how they established the company’s principles, and gave life to some of the most spectacular films, as well as how Disney itself built a franchise of theme parks, blockbusters, TV programming, and more. Add To Watchlist

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series 1 season, 13 episodes | IMDb: 7.3/10 This new series answers the question literally no one has asked: “What would happen if you mixed High School Musical with The Office?” Well, it looks like you’d get a watchable teen drama with a fresh take on a beloved millennial musical series. The show is set in the fictional East High where the original movie was filmed and follows the students putting on the first rendition of a musical based on High School Musical, in mockumentary form. It’s all very meta and surprisingly catchy. Add To Watchlist Star Wars The Clone Wars 7 seasons, 122 episodes | IMDb: 8.1/10 The animated world of Star Wars might not be for everyone, but it’s one of the best ways Disney has been able to extend the lifespan of George Lucas’ franchise and watching it might give you some clues as to the direction this universe will take in the future. Of course, even without the Easter egg hunting, you’ll have a good time. Not only is this series gorgeously animated with some of the most realistic 3-D effects we’ve ever seen, but it also fills in the gaps between the prequel films, meaning we get a closer look at Anakin’s journey to the Dark Side and how the war between the Republic and the Separatists had far-reaching effects. Add To Watchlist

Cosmos 1 season, 13 episodes | IMDb: 9.3/10 Neil deGrasse Tyson hosts this illuminating docuseries that breaks down some of the biggest scientific discoveries of our time and asks the life-encompassing philosophical questions none of us have answers to. You’ll learn about everything from the future of A.I. to the history of Sir Isaac Newton here, and Tyson’s ability to filter seemingly incomprehensible data into layman’s terms makes all of it fun and exciting. Add To Watchlist The World According to Jeff Goldblum 1 season, 12 episodes | IMDb: 7.8/10 Over the past few years, Jeff Goldblum has curated a new persona. He’s become the internet’s zany uncle, a celebrity who can cash in on the nostalgia of past work and turn that currency into more modern roles. Disney knows Goldblum’s appeal, which is why it’s trying to bottle up a bit of the actor’s charisma and likability with this docuseries whose premise is basically, “Let Jeff Goldblum be fascinated by normal sh*t.” It’s an easy, enjoyable watch that feels just quirky enough to become a hit. Or, at the least, an endless well for memes. Add To Watchlist

Inhumans 1 season, 8 episodes | IMDb: 5/10 This show was canceled by ABC before its first season ended, mainly because it was all kinds of bad. Bad wigs, bad special effects, bad everything. Except, it has a pretty impressive cast and a nasty villain in Game of Thrones star Iwan Rheon. We wouldn’t subscribe for this show alone, but if you’ve already binged all of the Marvel movies on Disney+, why not have fun critiquing this spin-off? Add To Watchlist Encore! 1 season, 12 episodes | IMDb: 7.5/10 Four words: Reunions. Musicals. Kristen. Bell. That’s all you really need to know about this new reality series hosted by The Good Place star who organizes a reunion of theater geeks and tasks them with recreating their high school musical years after they first performed together. It’s heartwarming, full of great song-and-dance numbers, and sure, there’s some drama. Add To Watchlist

DuckTales 4 seasons, 101 episodes | IMDb: 8.1/10 Look, if the thought of binging all 101 episodes of this classic afternoon cartoon about a globe-trotting treasure-hunting billionaire Scrooge McDuck and his nephews doesn’t fill you with warm, fuzzy nostalgia, then you probably didn’t grow up in the ’90s, and we feel sorry for you. For everyone else, see ya in Duckburg. Add To Watchlist Boy Meets World 7 seasons, 158 episodes | IMDb: 8.1/10 Yes, the sequel to this beloved coming-of-age series is also available on Disney +, but nothing beats the original. Boy Meets World followed the exploits of Cory Matthews, his siblings, and his best friends as they navigated school, relationships, and growing up while indulging Cory’s elaborate theories about life. It’s good, wholesome fun that makes us wish we had teachers as cool as George Feeny. Add To Watchlist