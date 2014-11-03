Beth Finally Breaks Out In This Week’s Change-Of-Pace Episode Of ‘The Walking Dead’

“Slabtown” gave all the cast regulars except for Beth a break from an episode and finally answered the question of what happened to Beth. She was “saved” from a zombie attack by a police officer named Gorman and transported to Slabtown, a section of Atlanta originally built with abandoned concrete plates. It’s the present site of Grady Memorial Hospital, but back in the 1840s, it was the red-light district in Atlanta and known for its crime and debauchery.
In The Walking Dead universe, it’s home of a hospital where several survivors are holed up in their own community, of sorts. This community “saves” people who might be able to help out around the place (of course, they first break one of their bones or hurt them in some way before they “save” them in order to create a debt). There’s Dr. Steven Edwards (Erik Jensen), a reasonably nice guy who just wants to be useful; there’s Officer Gorman (Cullen Moss), a rapey cop who feels that debts should be repaid with sexual favors; there’s Noah (Everybody Hates Chris‘ Tyler James Williams), who has been repaying his debt as an orderly in the hospital for over a year; and then there’s Officer Dawn Lerner (Christine Woods), who is the autocrat of the hospital. She enforces repayment with beatings, if necessary.
It’s not an ideal place to be, and it leaves Beth under the thumb of some sketchy individuals. After four seasons with Rick’s crew, Beth realizes that she’d prefer personal freedom to relative safety from the walkers, especially once she finds out that, you know, the occasional rape is involved.
After another patient, Joan (the wonderful Keisha Castle-Hughes, soon to be one of the Sands on Game of Thrones), takes her own life rather than allow herself to be raped again by Gorman, Beth takes out Gorman and Zombie Joan finishes him off.
Afterwards, she and Noah decide to escape. That escape brings out the best in Beth, who is gradually evolving into another, slighter version of Carol. After wading through dead bodies and killing zombies in the dark (in an unrealistic but impressive sequence), she and Noah make it outside of the hospital. While Noah manages to escape, Beth is tackled and apprehended. She’s very pleased with herself that Noah escaped, however.
Once back inside, Beth sees someone new being brought in on a stretcher: An apparently unconscious Carol. There, of course, is where the bastards decided to end the episode (and scenes from next week suggest that perhaps the hospital subplot won’t be picked back up next week, to our infinite frustration).
I thought “Slabtown” was another in an impeccable string of The Walking Dead episodes, which have managed to show enough zombie-killing to keep things exciting, but also introduce new threats, more bleakness, and build on new and existing characters. “Slabtown” also gave us yet another new formidable villain in Dawn, who believes she’s doing what she’s doing for the betterment of her community. Like the Governor, and like Rick at his most extreme, she’s another character on a power trip who believes that survival is predicated on her ability to control the people of her community. That she’s also female (and married to the rapey guy) adds an interesting dimension to the character, too.
The main takeaway from the episode, however, is that Beth has finally arrived. As she suggested to Daryl last season, she can take care of herself, and — as she has also learned from her group of survivors — she looks out for others.
I am curious – at the end of last week’s episode, when Daryl came out of the woods – someone asked him where Carol was, and he said “come on out” – now Carol is in the hospital. Am I missing something?
I’m not certain, but my money is on it being the dude that escaped, leading to a confrontation between Rick and co. and the chick from that one failed sitcom my wife liked.
your first mistake is thinking anybody will ever be happy with anything
@Paul from the Gump “Agree. Everyone has been bitching, “Where’s Beth”. Now they’re all bitching, “Who cares about Beth?”
Maybe I am just a dirty whore but if I was in a zombie holocaust I would have no problem second hand sucking a lollipop. It was barely even in his mouth long enough to get wet.
This season has been moving along at a great pace but this episode brought it to a dead stop. I don’t hate Beth but, like Daryl, she only works in an ensemble. She can’t carry the load by herself. I was so frustrated when the episode ended without a resolution. I don’t care about these people in the hospital. The doctor and head lady are the only ones left who aren’t just faceless goons anyway. Just get it over with and move on to something interesting.
The episode felt a little claustrophobic for my liking. I kind of wished they would have developed the new characters a little more to make sense. Instead of it feeling fluid, it just felt like, ‘this scene happens and then this action happens because of plot.’ It didn’t feel very organic.
Hopefully the next episode will finish the story arch because we already know Carol makes it out. There’s no drama. We know she’s not going to die.
Worst episode of the series, but the last few have been the best. It wouldn’t be the Walking Dead if it wasn’t inconsistent.
All of season 2 was worse than this episode. I’m not even done with the episode, but I don’t like it one bit.
Wait, what? THAT was the worst episode of the series? Are you new here, Charles?
What really amazes me about Rowles’ theory in regards to Carol being a trojan horse is that he was able to correctly put together that they likely hurt their victims before bringing them in. Yet he doesn’t just believe that they likely injured Carol themselves.
Let’s just be glad that no one referred to Dawn as “the greatest villain on TV”
It’s cuz Carol is working for the Irish
Agree. Everyone has been bitching, “Where’s Beth”. Now they’re all bitching, “Who cares about Beth?”
It sucks that kurt Sutter doesnt write for this show otherwise we could throw all the events of last season out the window
It’s great that Kurt Sutter doesn’t write for this show otherwise we would see so much butt rape’n, like a marathon of butt sexing
Anyone know what records Dr. Death was jamming? I know I know it, good tunes.
@fulltimebluesfotcom Athankyou…my SoundCloud/Spotify will be going HAM..
of course that was Junior, I remember Black Keys covering his material.
The other song was “Nobody’s Fault But Mine” by Blind Willie Johnson
@Burt Macklin, FBI Thx bud.
Jr. Kimbrough was the first one. Any of his records are worth a listen. Not sure about the last scene.
Is it possible that this is going on while the rest of the group is scattered and going towards Terminus?
@Not Kurt Sutter If that’s the case, where is Tyrese? I don’t think the timeline makes sense.
absolutely. Beth was taken before Daryl re-joined w/ Rick (when Rick ate that dudes neck). I’m just not sure how much time elapsed between her being taken and the end of last night’s episode. Daryl had “joined” the “Claim gang” before meeting with Rick and then some time elapsed before them getting to Terminus.
WTF? Dustin, you have to start watching this show. Dawn was married to the guy who established Slabtown, and she killed him because he was an idiot who would have gotten them all killed. Beth and Noah had *already* decided to escape prior to killing Gorman, it’s the whole damn reason she was in the Doctor’s office in the first place. And I don’t recall anyone saying that these people hurt you prior to rescuing you, just that they make quick triage decisions in the field based on who they can and cannot control easily. I might be wrong on that one, but your entire recap is stupid.
Like I said, I could be wrong on that one, which I concede may well be the case. Doesn’t mean Dustin gets a pass on all the shit he got wrong in his recap.
They obviously hurt Beth prior to taking her. She’s handled plenty of walkers on her own before, so do you really buy what Gorman said about, “Her wrestling with one, passing out by herself, and then him saving her just before it chomped on her leg?”
Also: how in fuck is Dawn “formidable?” She’s barely holding on to her own group of pet psychopaths, and that only by letting them rape the shit out of the women they “save.” Or maybe she’s formidable in the same way that Gareth was “TV’s best villain?” Dawn’s an idiot, incapable of realizing that she expects the government, the same one that napalmed the fucking city, is coming to save her.
Dude. Rapey Officer is not married to Crazy Bitch Officer.
“Then next week, Eugene injects his DNA into the armageddon device and turns all the zombies into copies of Eugene, that’s thousands of Eugenes and no zombies on a show called The Walking Dead, HOW THE FUCK DOES THAT WORK?!”
“This episode takes us back a week or two, and brings us back to the day before Gareth is killed in the church and Daryl reappears.”
What is your timeline based on?
Yes clearly Beth’s kidnapping from Daryl and the events of Terminus are being waved away as “use your imagination” when it comes to what Beth has been up to. As for what the actual timeline is I would say it starts the night Daryl leaves with Carol and we are about half a day from when Daryl shows back up again at the church. Next week we’ll have Abraham’s two days from the time he leaves the church and then the week after we see what happened when Carol and Daryl took off.
The rape trope seemed forced. Of course even in the zombie apocalypse…rape culture is still a threat. Way to give in to current events. I’m waiting for the commercial showing Rick and company uttering Domestic Violence tropes for the cause. Gimple is a twat.
Also…no one is screaming BULLSHIT at the incredible gun skills Beth now has. Is she the kind of person that gets a concussion and is able to play the piano? Beth has not been able to take care of herself and her getting kidnapped is not going to magically make her into someone who can head shot fucking zombies in the dark. At least with Carol it’s not as far fetched as she was left to take care of herself. Even though becoming a counter sniper has nothing to do with that…but I digress. Beth has always had someone by her side watching to make sure she doesn’t trip over her own two fucking feet. To make her instantly different is just shitty storytelling. Why stop at Beth? Next episode let’s go off the fucking rails…Rick is now a woman trapped in a man’s body. Abraham gives up his quest to get Eugene to DC because he wants to follow his dream and open up a Lemonade stand. Tyrese remembers his character on Criminal Minds and takes off to find zombie Shemar Moore and settle the score. Maggie and Glen decide it’s time to start mixing it up in their sex lives so they begin to find survivors and start a Swingers of the Apocalypse group. Here it is Gimple…I already wrote the fucking show for you.
To some degree, I agree with you, cajunhawk. The rape community doesn’t belong in The Walking Dead. Cannibalism at least made a little sense because you need food to survive. Nobody needs rape to survive. Don’t force me to watch a rape episode just to make you feel edgy as a writer.
“The rape trope seemed forced.”
I couldnt read past this line. Hilarious.
My disappointment when I realized this hospital shit was going to run over into (at least) one more episode was immense. I hope Carol is faking just so she can wreck everything and leave.
So this is the third group of “we’re just trying to help people but are misguided/sinister in our real motives” plot in 2 seasons. Is that all they have now?
Also, when the hell did they napalm Atlanta?
Deadmeat,
This was actually shown as a flashback sometime early Season 2 I think. It also kinda shows I guess how some of the initial camp group (Carol, Lori, Shane, Carl) met where they were leaving Atlanta and stuck in bumper to bumper traffic and they saw the Blackhawks dropping napalm into the city. I think it was their real first awareness that they lost this war.
I think that Joan’s message was intended for Rowles tbh.
Who else thinks that Carol is feigning unconscious and that Noah tipped her off to the events inside and she’s actually playing injured in order to rescue Beth?
How hard would that have been for Daryl to let them take a woman away from him AGAIN?
As much as Rowles fucks things up, this isn’t one of them. It’s plausible that Daryl & Carol followed the car w/ the cross all the way to Atlanta and was watching them. When Noah escaped, D&C approached and found out WTF was up in General Crazy Hospital and sent Carol on a mission to get captured.
So is Carol now the character that goes round rescuing everyone from things?
Only on the Walking Dead do completely helpless people become insane heroes all for the sake of keeping them alive. Death…why kill them when you can just level up their skills with a gun.
Unfortunately that won’t be for two or more weeks…it was a good episode but the previews for next week seems like they’re putting this storyline on the shelf.
Can’t wait to see the way Dawn and all the other hospital employees meet their demise
I did not realize that the actress playing Beth was A. 29, and 2. went to college in the same town as me, around the same time. I feel less creepy now.
I see you’ve been doing some research on her. Maybe you were right to feel creepy.
I’m really a fan of how for the first bunch of seasons TWD was an interminable mess but last season it turned a corner and now is using the characters that were superfluous and is using them in interesting ways. TWD turned from a show I begrudgingly watched into a show I look forward to every week.
You mean shoehorning them into new roles for the sake of giving them something to do? This is the zombie apocalypse. Not everyone turns into snipers and marksman…most of them just die.
It was just a bad episode
How are they still this close to Atlanta? Also, The Grimes’ hometown is in Kentucky, right? How are they simultaneously this close to Atlanta and Kentucky to make the “Crazy Morgan” and “Badass Beth” plot lines work?
@BrewCrew82 i think its unlikely that it was Joan, more likel that it was the oncologist, or it was just a standard supply run.
Considering they stayed at the prison for almost a year, and on the farm for a while, it’s not too far fetched. They even said they’ve had to go in circles due to the herds of walkers all around…
Kentucky is Rick’s home in the comics. But it’s still odd that for being “on the road” for nearly 2 years, Rick’s group isn’t further away from Atlanta, so close that the crazy hospital people are simply driving rural roads looking for “victims.”
As an aside, do you think we saw whoever was in the car that Daryl/Carol saw before they took off to follow them? Was it Joan? The oncologist? Guy who “jumped”?
I’m pretty sure the Grimes’ hometown was a suburb of Atlanta. OK I just looked it up in the Walking Dead wiki – he was a King’s County, Georgia sheriff. so yea, they lived in Georgia.
” Who else thinks that Carol is feigning unconscious and that Noah tipped her off to the events inside and she’s actually playing injured in order to rescue Beth?”
of course you think this
LoL. This is definitely the episode that has made me feel the most Gimple’d.
Clearly they would sense the Commando emanating from every orifice of Carol…no way they would think she couldn’t Die Hard that whole Hospital. Gimple’d.
@Kenny Powers – Daryl couldn’t be involved in the trojan horsing. They only take in people who are small and weak that they think they can control. Noah laid that out for us in the episode.
I agree with Dustin this time, and posted the exact same theory on the gif post last night.
I find it hard to believe Daryl would leave Beth again. If he knows she’s inside, he Trojan horses the place alone or with Carol.
I also think Carol’s trojan horsing and Darryl brought back the Noah kid to get Rick and the rest of the gang to get them.
Character-center episodes beg the question- Is it a writing decision, or somewhat influenced by budget/logistics? Just seems like we could have had slightly less Beth and still some scenes with Rick/Abraham’s group. The reveal of who is in the woods, or maybe even Maggie actually talking about her only living family member. Would still carry along the same story arc, but give us a little something more than Grey’s Anatomy: Zombie Apocolyse.
Not that I didn’t like the episode, or realize they want to give some substance Beth’s new environment… Just makes me wonder if Gimple and his bros are intentionally leaving parts out of the story, or if it just makes more sense budget wise to film one episode in one place.
Probably a little Column A, a little Column B. It certainly makes sense, budget-wise, to give a bunch of actors the episode off and do a “bottle” episode. Zombie makeup and explosions are expensive.
But I think it works for the narrative as well. It lets the writers tell a complete story rather than jumping back and forth from Beth and the hospital to the rest of the group and the church. we’re all smart enough to keep up.
“That she’s also female (and married to the rapey guy)”
Do you even watch the show? The picture she stares at is the officer Dr. Edwards said was originally in charge, not Officer Rapefest.
Thankfully you glossed over the whole killing the oncologist plot because I’m sure you’d have screwed that up as well.
Now that we know how the hospital brings in “victims,” I don’t think Carol is faking anything. Despite her action sequence a few weeks ago, she’s not the Terminator. It’s too much of a coincidence that Noah ran into Carol, told her about the hospital, and Carol engineered a Trojan horse method of getting inside.
So what you’re saying is that that is exactly what the Walking Dead will do
When was it mentioned that Dawn and Gorman are married? Didn’t Gorman make intimations about killing her to Dr. Edwards? (“Maybe someday she won’t be in charge” or something like that)
Thanks @Stay Frosty for that…that is how underwhelmed the episode was to me. I didn’t even pay attention.
@Canadian Scott – That’s Hanson, who was Dawn’s superior officer. During the outbreak, he lost control and Dawn had to take him out and now she’s in charge.
@Stay Frosty There is a photo of Dawn with another cop and what I assume is his badge on a picture frame. So Dawn was married but he is dead at the hand of the “Rotters”.
Dawn isn’t married to Gorman, there was no mention if she wasn’t even married at all.
Yeah, that’s not a real thing. I don’t know where Rowles got that unless there’s some extra information included with his screener copy that the larger viewing public isn’t privy to.
No mention of the eating of cute childhood pets?
Also, I didn’t know she was married to Officer McRapey, must have missed that in the episode.
I’ve never understood the hate on Beth, I think she’s ok for what she needs to be, and the episode with Daryl at the moonshine shack really changed how I saw her. She might be terrible though since Mr. Potatohead likes to punch her.
Guinea Pig is actually a delicacy in the Andes. I’ve had it. It’s not great.
