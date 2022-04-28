There is only one episode of television to receive a flawless 10 out of 10 user-voted score on IMDb: “Ozymandias,” the Rian Johnson-directed season five episode of Breaking Bad that 166,035 people have decided is objectively perfect. No complaints here. Other episodes have come close to matching it, though, including multiple episodes of Game of Thrones (“The Winds of Winter,” “Battle of the Bastards,” and “The Rains of Castamere,”), the emotional Six Feet Under series finale, and SO much Attack on Titan, all of which have a 9.9 rating, and — appropriately enough — the latest episode of Better Call Saul.

The Nacho-focused “Rock and Hard Place” has a 9.8 score, which makes it the highest-rated episode of Saul to date, besting other series highlights like “Bad Choice Road” (9.7), “Bagman” (9.7), and my personal favorite, “Chicanery” (9.7). There’s probably recency bias at play here, and “Rock and Hard Place” may end up dropping a decimal point or two, but it’s still an incredible episode of television with a powerful ending.

Will Better Call Saul have its “Ozymandias”? We’ll find out with 10 episodes to go (including next week’s episode, directed by none other than Rhea Seehorn).

“Because he grew, that made it easier to play him over time,” star Bob Odenkirk said about playing Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman for so many years. “I think if you’d asked me in the third or fourth season, I would have said, ‘Yeah, I can’t wait to be past this guy. But he had this arcing in growth, especially toward the end. He does wriggle away to another place that’s, I think, a bit more mature, even if it is tragic.”

