You can worry about Kim Wexler’s fate another day. Ahead of the Better Call Saul midseason premiere (tonight!), let’s focus on Bob Odenkirk, and how thankful we should be that he survived his heart attack on the set of the show.

“I would have been dead if someone hadn’t immediately screamed and gotten someone there to give me CPR,” he explained. That someone was actually someones: there was “Rosa Estrada and the doctors who knew how to fix the blockage without surgery,” as well as Rhea Seehorn (Kim) and Patrick Fabian (Howard), who rushed to his side. “Rhea held my head and Patrick held my hand,” Odenkirk said. “I turned grey right away and stopped breathing, and they were just yelling… then everybody [else] kicked into gear.”

Odenkirk’s medical incident was the first thing I thought of when I saw Saul co-creator Peter Gould’s tweet about tonight’s episode. “Tonight #BetterCallSaul is back! This one’s a heart-stopper, #VinceGilligan directs @amorteamore writes (his last one!) and the best cast on planet Earth DELIVERS. My advice: watch it ASAP and avoid spoilers!” he tweeted. “This one’s a heart-stopper” was deliberate Groucho Marx-esque phrasing:

That contributed to the divide. He had his attack during 608. — Thomas Schnauz (@TomSchnauz) May 23, 2022

Odenkirk made a similar joke during the show’s PaleyFest celebration, so it’s Bob-approved. Also Bob-approved: Rhea getting nominated for a freaking Emmy tomorrow.