Is it time to stop worrying about Kim Wexler?

Probably — but then I read Variety‘s very good profile of Rhea Seehorn, the actress who tragically hasn’t been nominated for an Emmy (let alone Emmys) for her performance on Better Call Saul, and my anxiety soars. It begins:

Rhea Seehorn’s fiancé doesn’t know if Kim Wexler lives. Neither do her stepchildren, who recently became Better Call Saul fans — and now demand similar answers about her fate. There are just six episodes left before the Breaking Bad prequel wraps up its six-season run in August. How it all ends is a closely guarded secret.

Seehorn obviously doesn’t reveal anything about Kim’s fate in the profile, although she does tease, “Death is not the only tragic end.” Bob Dylan was right.

Ahead of the final season, Bob Odenkirk laid out a future in which Kim is “a super-powered lawyer with the white-shoe law firm” and Saul is a “complete scumbag ambulance chaser across town,” and every night, “they go home, take off their disguises and be kind to each other.” But, he added, “I don’t think that’s where we’re going to go.”

Based on Seehorn’s comment, a more likely scenario is that she’s in prison during the events of Breaking Bad, which is why Saul turns into a complete guilt-riddled scumbag. Or Saul and Kim are both free but they can’t interact (or have sex while scheming) out of fear for the other’s safety, for whatever reason. Or Seehorn is messing with us, and Kim is for sure going to die. I don’t like either of these options. Or this ominous teaser.

Better Call Saul returns on July 11.