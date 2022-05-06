Award shows are stupid, acting shouldn’t be a competition, etc. But come on: it’s a crime, one that even Lalo wouldn’t commit, that Better Call Saul star Rhea Seehorn hasn’t been nominated for an Emmy. She’s on arguably the best show on TV, giving inarguably the best performance. I’d say “it’s time,” but it’s been time since season one.

Variety posted their predictions for the Best Supporting Actress category at the 2022 Emmys this week, led by Sarah Snook (Succession), Julia Garner (Ozark), J. Smith Cameron (Succession), and Seehorn. It’s a stacked category — other potential nominees include Jung Ho-Yeon for Squid Game, Christina Ricci for Yellowjackets, and Sydney Sweeney for Euphoria — but Odenkirk believes in his co-star.

“Everybody wise up!” he tweeted in response to Variety’s Twitter account wondering whether the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences will “finally recognize” Seehorn’s performance. Garner should be considered the favorite, considering she won in 2019 and 2020, but as Variety points out, Seehorn’s “added exposure” as a director could help her case. And if she doesn’t win this year, there’s always part two.

As for the rest of Saul‘s final season, Seehorn said that it will “blow people’s minds. I can’t wait for it to come out.” The people need to know what Lalo has been up to.

