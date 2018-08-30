AMC

Welcome back to our weekly breakdown of the minutia of Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould’s Better Call Saul. While Brian Grubb provides his always excellent coverage of the series (here’s his write-up of the most recent episode), here we will look at some of the details viewers may have missed, callbacks to Breaking Bad, references to other shows or movies, and theories on the direction the series is heading. We scour Reddit threads, Twitter, listen each week to the phenomenal Better Call Saul Insider Podcast, and attempt to curate the best intel about each episode.

In this week’s episode, both Jimmy and Mike get a new job, and Nacho goes home.

1. Let’s just start with the most obvious Breaking Bad callback this week. Jimmy got a new job at a cell phone store, and after talking with Ira, came up with an idea to market those cell phones to those who most fear having their privacy invaded, i.e., criminals. This isn’t just a job selling cell phones; it’s a job designed to help Jimmy build a clientele for the future Saul Goodman. It also illustrates why Saul Goodman was so obsessed with cell phones, as we see from his office drawer in Breaking Bad.

AMC

2. For those who don’t remember it, way back in the sixth episode of the third season, “Off Brand,” Stacey recounts a story to her support group about how her husband — as a kid — used to help his Dad (Mike) pour concrete in his garage. That story was turned into this week’s cold open, shown from little Matty’s perspective. One neat detail — which again illustrates the pains this show goes to in order to be exact — is that they cast a Young Mike for the montage based on photos of young Jonathan Banks, even though his face is never seen (he’s apparently a dead ringer).