Exactly a year after it premiered on AMC, the sixth and final season of Better Call Saul is at last on Netflix.

The 13 episodes of the Emmy-winning Breaking Bad prequel were added to the streaming service in the wee small hours of the morning, so if you haven’t watched the (incredible) final season or want to rewatch it, now you have plans for tonight. Maybe grab a Cinnabon on the way home from work for a mid-marathon treat? Just head to the nearest mall. You can’t miss it.

“I can definitely imagine revisiting it,” co-creator Vince Gilligan told Rolling Stone about whether he’d return to the Breaking Bad/Saul universe. “Selfishly, I’d like to do so, to keep this thing going. But without naming any names, I look around at some of the worlds, the universes, the stories that I love, whether they’re on TV or in the movies. And I think there’s a certain point, and it’s hard to define, where you’ve done too much in the same universe.”

Gilligan also discussed how he felt about saying goodbye to Saul, Kim, and the rest of the gang (mostly this fish). “I hope it won’t be quite as intense and quite as public as what Kim goes through on that rental-car shuttle. But maybe it’s like the reaction [REDACTED SPOILER]. I hope I’m home alone if that happens,” he said. Someone check in with Vince to see if it’s happened yet.

