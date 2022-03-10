Better Call Saul has consistently ranked among the best shows on TV since it premiered in 2015, which is pretty crazy when you think about it. Did anyone expect the spin-off about the strip-mall lawyer from Breaking Bad to be this good? I didn’t. But here we are seven years later, and I would die for Kim Wexler to make sure that she doesn’t die.

There’s no hint about Kim’s fate in the trailer for the first half of the final season of Better Call Saul — and yet, I’m still concerned. Very concerned. “No one knows what we’re doing,” Saul tells her late in the trailer, “except for us.” Good things don’t happen to people who get into bed (literally or figuratively) with Saul Goodman.

Elsewhere in the trailer, business is booming at the nail salon for Saul (who’s now referred to as “Salamanca’s guy”); Howard is building a case against the man formerly known as Jimmy; and Mike does Mike stuff. “Whatever happens next,” he says, “it’s not going to go down the way you think it is.” That’s true of Better Call Saul, too.

Better Call Saul returns on April 18, followed by the second half of the season on July 11. Season five will also be available on Netflix on April 4.