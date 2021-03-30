Better Call Saul lead Bob Odenkirk is currently out promoting his action flick, Nobody. When he’s not talking about his insane training regiment alongside Keanu Reeves, Odenkirk is still happy to field questions about the character that has made him famous, Saul Goodman.

In fact, Odenkirk is currently shooting the 13-episode final season of Saul, which is scheduled to continue filming for eight months. Though the scripts have been completed, Odenkirk doesn’t read ahead, although he knows enough from showrunner Peter Gould to understand that the final season of Better Call Saul will change the way we think about Breaking Bad.

“I’ve been told by Peter Gould that when Better Call Saul wraps up,” Odenkirk told The Hollywood Reporter, “everyone will see Breaking Bad in a different light. I don’t know what that means. I don’t have any specifics beyond that, except that he knows what happens throughout this whole season of Saul and I don’t. But I think there are more amazing things to come that will comment on or inform the actual incidents of Breaking Bad in a surprising way.”

It’s unclear, obviously, what incidents in Breaking Bad will be seen differently based on new context provided by Better Call Saul, but Odenkirk did warn viewers not to assume that just because we didn’t see a character on Breaking Bad that the character is dead. That also extends to Kim Wexler, the character played by Rhea Seehorn, who we do know is also in Albuquerque filming the final season, so she’ll obviously be around for much of it:

There’s some version of life where Kim and Jimmy stay married and live a Mary Matalin and James Carville-type situation. (Laughs.) Kim would be a superpowered lawyer with the white-shoe law firm, and he would be the complete scumbag ambulance chaser across town. And at night, they go home, take off their disguises and be kind to each other. I don’t think that’s where we’re going to go, but in real life, those weird and seemingly conflicting relationships can be very real. They can happen. It’s probably easy to think that Kim dies, or that anyone who’s not visible passes away. But there’s still a lot of people who die on these shows; the stakes are high.

I’m more inclined to believe that Kim Wexler is in prison rather than dead, although I will also accept a version of their lives where Kim realizes she’s fallen too far down the Saul rabbit-hole and has broken it off with him and skipped town, which would allow for the possibility of her and Gene Takavic reuniting in the present. We do know, after all, that Kim and Jimmy are separated by the time Saul changes his identity and heads to Omaha, because Gould has said as much, telling The Observer, “We know that something will eventually happen that separates them — whether it’s death or something less dramatic — as Kim is absolutely out of the picture by the time Saul flees New Mexico for Omaha.” Combine that with Vince Gilligan’s assurances that Saul will have a better ending than Breaking Bad, and I think we can assume the two eventually cross paths again.

Better Call Saul will return with its final season in 2021.

Source: THR