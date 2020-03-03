‘Better Call Saul’ Truth And Lies: The Man With The Mouth Strikes Again

Better Call Saul is a show with range. Some characters like Jimmy/Saul lie constantly, others like Mike tell the truth to a fault. With that in mind, our coverage this season will be structured as a collection of truth and false statements about each episode. Welcome to Better Call Saul Truth And Lies.

TRUTH: Jimmy and Kim had a stressful week

Jimmy and Kim had a tough go of it for reasons that were much more similar than they appeared on their face. They were both dragged into tough situations (Jimmy was forced to represent Krazy-8 so Lalo could feed the both of them info about Gus to feed to the authorities, Kim was dragged into Mesa Verde business with a cranky landowner who didn’t want to move out even though the bank had the rights to his land) by demanding bosses (Lalo, Schweikart) who put a wrench in the plans they were excited about (Jimmy and his phone scheme, Kim with her pro bono work). Very different paths, very different intentions, similar result: heaving beer bottles off of a balcony in silence as a kind of cathartic release.

The big thing on the Jimmy front is how this is pulling him into the Gus/Nacho/Mike side of the show for the first time in a while. The show is going to have to weave them together more and more from this point on, so doing so here and like this is as good a start as any. One imagines Jimmy will get better at setting a price for his services. Eight grand is a nice one-time come-up but you could see how badly he lowballed himself when Lalo very casually ripped off the money from a much larger wad. He’ll get there.

Kim might have had an even worse week. That is admittedly saying something considering Jimmy was, again, neck-deep in a scheme that involved meetings with murderers and lying to the DEA. But his problems were all right there in front of his face. Kim’s were, like, existential. Start with the “Good for Saul” line when Jimmy explained what a good week it was for his alter ego. That was a loaded three words that seemed to imply she views “Saul” as a different person than the man she loves. Then move to the house business, which not only ruined her pro bono day but also involved a) her spilling her guts about her youth and being called a liar, and b) her ranting about how everyone has to follow the rules and no one gets to be special, which also felt prettyyyyy loaded given who she sleeps next to every night. Sure, she wasn’t thrown in a car and railroaded by a charming drug lord, but you can still see why she’s hucking those bottles, you know?

LIE: I am above whooping a little when I see an old friend

Man, how cool was that Hank reveal. It wasn’t exactly a secret. Anyone who followed the offseason news about the show knew it was coming, as multiple stories teased the return of the character. But still, seeing the car pull up and the big old belly leading the way through the door and that lumpy bald head gliding in from behind… I got really excited. It proved to be yet another in a long line of “I think I’m above nostalgia and/or fan service but then I’m purring like a cat getting ear little ear scratchies when it happens” moments with this show. I’m sorry. I love this alpha blowhard. I’m glad he and Gomey were on the screen again.

Will it result in more appearances? I don’t know. Maybe. Probably. Krazy-8 will continue to be his informant up through Breaking Bad, so this is the first step in an ongoing process. It could mean lots of Hank yapping about expiration dates and whatever else. I would enjoy that. I’m a simple man.