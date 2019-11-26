Since his conviction over a year ago, Bill Cosby has been mostly, if not completely, silent. That changed Monday. The disgraced sitcom star, currently serving a sentence of three-to-ten years after being found guilty of sexual assault, gave his first interview since being placed behind bars. And he’s not remorseful, because he feels the conviction was all a fake.

“I have eight years and nine months left,” Cosby said during a phone interview with the National Newspaper Publishers Association, a consortium of black-owned publications, as caught by Deadline. “When I come up for parole, they’re not going to hear me say that I have remorse. I was there. I don’t care what group of people come along and talk about this when they weren’t there. They don’t know.”

He also claimed that he was railroaded. “It’s all a setup,” Cosby said. “That whole jury thing.”

Cosby had been accused by dozens of women of sexual assault. The case that led to the conviction involved Andrea Constand, an employee at Temple University in Philadelphia, who claimed that he drugged and sexually assaulted her. The case was first tried in 2017 and then again the following year, during which he was found guilty on all counts.

Cosby also discussed his prison life, referring to his cell as “my penthouse,” and saying, “I am a privileged man in prison.” He also said he teaches the jail’s black population in a prison reform program called Mann Up. Cosby is currently 82 years old.

(Via BlackPressUSA.com and Deadline)