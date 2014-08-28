Bill Hader Just Confirmed Everything You Hate About Justin Bieber

While on The Howard Stern Show last year, here’s what Bill Hader had to say about Justin Bieber hosting SNL: “[He] showed up with like 20 guys. And every time, backstage is a very small constructed place, he had a guy holding a slice of pizza, a guy holding a Diet Coke. You were trying to fight around all these people to get dressed. Timberlake, it was just him. He’s a real class act, that guy.”
Hader doubled down on the loathing in the new edition of James Andrew Miller and Tom Shales’ indispensable Live From New York: An Uncensored History of Saturday Night Live, telling them, “I really didn’t enjoy having Justin Bieber around…He’s the only one who lived up to the reputation. I think that’s the only time I felt that way in eight years.” He wasn’t the only one.
“Bieber wasn’t too upset by my impression of him,” says cast member Kate McKinnon. “But he wasn’t pleased.”
How DARE someone not be pleased by Kate McKinnon. But you know what they say:
Seth Meyers was on the BS Report last week, and while he didn’t say anything specific, you definitely got the sense that Bieber was just the worst.
He alluded to Bieber being awful and said that in maybe another year or two enough time will have passed for him to let it all out.
Maybe the book will shorten that, but I got the feeling that Meyers was either letting the statute of SNL limitations run out or that Biebs will be so far gone in the next year or so that it won’t matter
