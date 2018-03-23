HBO/Uproxx

Bill Hader still has an affection for silly things, but it’s not who he is. An eight-season veteran of Saturday Night Live known for creating over-the-top characters like Vinny Vedecci, Herb Welch, and Stefon before leaving the show in 2013, Hader’s wasn’t interested in tying himself to a quirky comedy or something resembling a sketch show when he partnered with Alec Berg (Seinfeld, Silicon Valley) and HBO to create a TV show. Barry (which premieres this Sunday) is a deep and dark comedy about a depressed professional killer trying to free himself from the hold of a middle-aged and middle-American Svengali (played by Stephen Root with the surface buoyancy and underlying deviousness he does so well) and find his true calling as an actor. And while that may not fit the narrative that other people had built up in their heads for Hader’s career, that isn’t anything new.

Hader hasn’t allowed himself to fall into a rhythm since leaving SNL. There has been ample voice work, numerous cameos, time spent in the South Park writers’ room, two seasons in the Documentary Now! sandbox, and co-starring roles in two very different films as a depressive (Skeleton Twins) and a nice guy doctor (Trainwreck). Barry is something different still, something that might last awhile (only if it makes sense for the story, according to Hader), and something that had to feel real and weighty. And that’s not just because the story clicked, but because — despite Barry’s murderous lifestyle — it said a little something about Hader, where he’s been, and where his life is now.

We met with Hader at the Four Seasons in New York two days after his second time hosting SNL and discussed how that experience still frays his nerves, his pursuit of something real with Barry, his need to portray violence as hideous, art that challenges, and artists that evolve.

You’ve said that some of the anxiety that you had from your time on SNL got put into Barry. “The thing you’re good at is destroying you” is the line that you’ve used. What was at the heart of that? What were those anxieties?

The anxieties were just the actual doing of the show; it’s anticipatory anxiety. I would get anxious before a dinner party if you were having a dinner party. That kind of anxiety of, “Okay, I know at seven o’clock tonight a bunch of people are coming over. Are we going to be ready?”

SNL‘s the type of place that the minute you show up on Monday, a ticking clock starts. It doesn’t need to be that way. I don’t think it is that way for most people, but for me, a ticking clock would start in my head of like, “All right. Here we go!” All week this ticking clock is going, “Okay, you got one chance to land whatever it is that you’re doing.” I would just get myself so worked up to where if I had one line in the show I would be practicing it constantly and just freaked out. It was just a little silly. Then I got my confidence. [But] that anxiety never went away. I kind of learned to not push it away and just kind of let it happen.

How does that translate on screen with Barry? With the actual character.

The character doesn’t have anxiety, the character mostly has depression. I think where it came from was this idea of like, I was kind of naturally good at doing voices and impressions. If you can do that, the biggest place you can showcase that is on Saturday Night Live, and so I got the job. I got the dream job. But the irony was that the live television aspect of it was really hard for me. Kind of emotionally and mentally it was very difficult for me. I would get really sick, you know? I had a lot of weird medical problems and autoimmune problems and all this stuff. And so, yeah, it was just hard. It was just the stress of it that really wore me down.

Does that come back when you go back to do the show and host it?

A hundred percent. Yeah. All week I was just kind of having fun, and I love this new group a lot, but it was just very tense, you know? In order to do my job right there, I always felt like I needed to focus incredibly hard all week knowing what I’m doing and kind of running over, over, over in my mind how I’m going to do it. And then what happens is then the show starts and you just throw it all out the window, but it’s still kind of there, and then you just have fun.