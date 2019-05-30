Mike Smith for NBC

One of the most popular reaction GIFs today is a shot of Bill Hader playing Dateline star Keith Morrison in a Saturday Night Live sketch from 2011. The Barry star has long been a fan of true crime television and has never skipped a chance to do his Morrison impression (or his impressions of other genre luminaries). The thing is, despite their both having worked for NBC, they’ve never actually met in person. Or, at least that was the case until The Today Show‘s Willie Geist introduced the pair as a surprise to Hader.

On Thursday, the program previewed Geist’s interview with Hader for this weekend’s edition of Sunday Today. The interview itself will cover the whole of the comedian turned showrunner’s career, of course, but it wouldn’t have been much of an NBC affair without tossing Morrison into the mix. So, as a surprise to Hader, Geist arranged a chance for him to sit in on a voiceover recording session for Dateline… and that’s when the magic happened.

“I can’t give him pointers, he’s the master,” the SNL vet said of listening to Morrison work. “I don’t know you get better than Keith Morrison. I knew he was gonna be here!” Both men have spoken about the SNL impression on separate occasions, but now that they’ve met, it’ll be fun to see what tips and tricks they share with each other on Sunday. If you’ve never seen the infamous sketch, “Dateline: The Mystery of the Chopped Up Guy,” then make sure you check it out below.

(Via Today)