Bill Hader, Not Murray, Will Return To ‘SNL’ To Host In October

The rumor last week was that Bill Murray, who hasn’t stepped foot in Studio 7H since 1999, would host the third episode of SNL‘s 40th season. Well, that’s not happening, at least not yet, but another famous Bill from the show’s long history will return in October. Don’t worry, it’s not Billy Crystal.
Bill Hader is the only man who can soften the blow of no Bill Murray. That’s no easy feat.
Things I want to see (aside from the obligatory Stefon sighting):
Greg the Alien
Vincent Price’s Halloween Special
Anthony the Ventriloquist
Vincent Price, absolutely!
NO CALIFORNIANS!!!
It’s in October, Price is a guarantee.
Don’t think they can do Californians without Armisen. But I would like to see a Lindsey Buckingham cameo….
Yeah. Californians needs Armisen and Wiig.
Unless they’re doing a guest appearance.
Which I’m all for.
@Cocksteady @Phyllis Rivers – Granted, but over the last year there’s been ‘returning cast creep’ and Lorne will do anything to get the band back together.
That said, how about more ventriloquism?
What’s he done since? I loves me some Hader, but can’t think of any projects he’s in.
He had a pretty big role in that movie where Aubrey Plaza loses her virginity, and he’s everywhere promoting the heavily hyped Skeleton Twins right now.
And he also has a movie coming out starring/written by Amy Shumer and directed by Apatow…
He is in that new movie with Kristein Wiig where he plays her gay brother.
apparently he’s a big name on South Park now, too.
The WKRP Complete Series is coming out on DVD and you still have not had a post about this. I call Shenanigans!!!
Vincent Price and
KEITH FUCKIN’ MORRISON
OMG I love his Keith Morrison!
BAIT AND SWITCH!!
/gayforHader