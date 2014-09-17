Bill Hader, Not Murray, Will Return To ‘SNL’ To Host In October

The rumor last week was that Bill Murray, who hasn’t stepped foot in Studio 7H since 1999, would host the third episode of SNL‘s 40th season. Well, that’s not happening, at least not yet, but another famous Bill from the show’s long history will return in October. Don’t worry, it’s not Billy Crystal.

So excited to announce that our Oct 11th show will be hosted by #BillHader!!! With music from @Hozier!! http://t.co/YrELKnDuuf #SNL40 — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) September 17, 2014

Bill Hader is the only man who can soften the blow of no Bill Murray. That’s no easy feat.