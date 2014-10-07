Bill O’Reilly Is Predictably Pro-Maher In The Ben Affleck-Bill Maher Fight, Thinks ISIS Would Behead Ben Affleck

In case you missed it, over the weekend noted liberals Bill Maher and Ben Affleck got into an epic pissing match over the subject of extremist Islam, and whether or not the prejudice should extend towards peaceful Muslims since even peaceful Muslims have shifty views on women and homosexuals. I’m not even going to feign taking a side here since, as Andrew put it, the debate is between a “guy with a questionable knowledge of the topic at hand and another who is a smarmy douche most of the time.”
Bill O’Reilly, on the other hand, has no problem taking a side and as I’m sure it will come as absolutely zero surprise to anybody, he sided with Bill Maher (and guest author Sam Harris), who both took the predominately anti-Muslim stance.
“Maher is correct on the overall effect Islam is having on the world right now,” O’Reilly said Monday on his show “The O’Reilly Factor.” “Militant Islam continues to drive worldwide terrorism.” The Fox host added, “Ben Affleck should well understand that he himself would be beheaded in a heartbeat by these ISIS animals.”
“Criticism of Islam’s role on the world stage is certainly valid,” the Fox host said. “The Muslim world needs to take a hard look at itself.”
Great. Just what we need, extreme right-wing and left-wing buttholes Bill Maher and Bill O’Reilly agreeing with each other. So what comes next, now — the locusts or raining frogs? Either way I blame Ben Affleck.
Here’s the original segment from Real Time with Bill Maher:
I feel weird saying this but I didn’t disagree with anything O’Reilly said in that clip.
watch out! stacey may call you a butthole too! and she’s more expert’y than any of thes non-experts on mideast policy, just not on irony.
ISIS would never behead Affleck. He’s worth too much in ransom money.
Yeah Muslims, why can’t YOU PEOPLE keep your extremists in check? We should probably just outlaw the entire religion.
I’m just glad no one was around to outlaw us Christians when we were about 1500-1600 years old…
I love how you conservatives use the term “libs.” Doesn’t make you sound like a 56-year-old failed truck driver at all.
Keep it up, cons. Maybe someone out there has been in a coma for 40 years and is willing to buy the bullshit you’re still peddling.
“And on the first day, Man created God.”
I don’t care what side you fight for; there are stupid people in all parties, coming from all angles. Killing for their beliefs, because without their faith in something, nothing is worth anything.
GOOOOD JAAAAB, HUMANITY
Which one said to outlaw the religion?????
I love how you liberals use the word “cons”. Doesn’t make you sound like an unemployed liberal arts major!
@ otto man, are you serious? I’m pretty sure that in any aspect those who consider themselves liberal are most likely actual “cons”. Sorry we have a sense of reality and you’re still stuck in a dream land where everyone loves each other and no one harbors hatred against another for no reason. Wake up hippie douche.
@TedStevens I got my timings wrong, but my point is still right. The crusades started like 1095. We Christians have done some really awful shit, is what I’m saying, and I’m pleased as punch that we don’t all get tarred with the same brush as those who did/do the really awful shit.
The problem with a lot of what is going on in conservative land is that y’all seem to believe that the only good muslim is a dead muslim. There are millions and millions of muslims who’d like to be able to go to work, play with their kids, pray when they choose to, worship how they choose to, and have no violence in their heart.
They shouldn’t all be treated the same. There is a reason for “innocent until proven guilty.”
Thanks for lecturing me about the real world, coconut. Military and diplomatic leaders insist hat the ISIS threat is wildly overblown, but you and Lindsey Graham can go ahead and keep pissing your pants in fear and telling the rest of us to grow up.
Conservatives believe in the magical pixie dust of supply side economics, the idea that if we just kill enough brown people then democracy will flower across the globe, the belief that climate science is a hoax, more guns will make us safer, and Barack Obama’s birth certificate is a fraud.
Conservatism has gone so far off the fucking rails into Crazytown that the GOP spent the last election “unskewing the polls” and insisting the unemployment numbers were cooked, right up to election night when Karl Rove was screaming at the numbers crunchers on Fox News of all places because even they weren’t buying his bullshit about a Romney win.
The fact that you have the fucking balls to lecture anyone about “a sense of reality” is fucking comical.
Ben, I used the term “cons” to mock his use of “libs.”
Maybe if you’d ever graduated high school you’d have been able to pick up on that. (see, I can use lazy stereotypes too!)
I don’t think it’s odd that people on both sides of the US political spectrum would oppose someone who is a clear and self proclaimed enemy of our country. We can discuss how much is due to their beliefs or acknowledge how much of the Muslim opposition was directly caused by US foreign policy, but we can’t deny that a very large segment of the muslim population is our enemy.
WHOA! STOP RIGHT THERE CHARLIE! You are making too much sense.
The reason we have so many enemies in the Middle East is because the west has been fucking them over almost constantly since the end of World War 2. This isn’t a clash of cultures, it’s a fight for resources. Period. The assholes on both sides just use the religion angle to fire up their uneducated majorities.
There are extremist in all groups and there have been several Muslim scholars who have condemned the acts of ISIS and have stated that there won’t be any salvation for them. While I’m a Christian, I’m not going to state that the majority of Muslims or the Islamic culture is creating groups like ISIS. That would be like someone critical of Christianity stating that churches like the Westboro Baptists Church, white Supremacy groups are created because of the culture Christianity has created. But that’s bullshit because I’m an Christian and I’m not picketing funerals, shouting homophobic rhetoric and attacking other races and religions.
I kind of get Maher’s point that the culture of Islam does seemingly support radicalism in a lot of ways, but I don’t agree that there is no such thing as a moderate Muslim or anything like that.
The argument reminds me of the old saying (that I don’t agree with at all, but I certainly heard it tossed around very frequently after 9/11): “Not all muslims are terrorists, but all terrorists are muslim.”
@Matt Steele: Problem with that point is that there is no “culture of Islam”. Islam is a religion practiced by people from many different cultures.
Yes, Bill Maher is a smarmy douche but he IS knowledgeable on this stuff and he was absolutely right. I say this as generally a very liberal person, like Maher.
Affleck couldn’t seem to wrap his batman steroid riddled brain around the fact that they weren’t condemning every single muslim, they just had significant reservations (rightly so) about the doctrine of the religion.
“they just had significant reservations (rightly so) about the doctrine of the religion.”
If that’s the point he was making why didn’t he actually talk about any specific doctrines of the religion?
I’ve seen the steroid thing thrown around about Ben Affleck a lot by internet commentors lately. Is this just a snarky way to insult him or is there some truth to it? Or are internet nerds just under the impression that people can’t bulk up and get buff without steroids?
All that said, Ben Affleck came off like an idiot in this whole thing, clearly.
I’ve met a whole buncha celebs and I can 100% say, without a shadow of a doubt, that Ben Affleck was BY FAR the worst of them. BY FAR. He’s Level 98 Douche-zone.
@Prezbo He was visually shaking and extremely aggravated and sniffling (elevated heart rate and chemical stimulants in work out supplements can cause runny noses). Now steroids by definition is just a synthesized hormone that naturally occurs and there are a lot of things that you can buy at GNC or Vitamin Shoppe that pro-athletes cannot use. SO yes Ben is using a steroid by some kind, but not necessarily the “bad” kind.
@Bert Macklin – they did. repeatedly. the take on women and gays make the bible look progressive.
@Prezbo – i was mostly joking, since steroid use is inherently funny to me for some reason. but it’s fairly common knowledge and not a well kept secret that actors like Mark Wahlberg, The Rock, Hugh Jackman, etc. use performance enhancers to bulk up quickly for action roles. And I’d be willing to bet Affleck, judging from his rapidly increased size, has as well. Plus, he nearly had a freak out on this show over nothing while the other two had to tell him to calm the fuck down.
@dissident- I thought ole Bens head would explode! And no one answered my ?. Who said Islam should be outlawed??@mechakisk@ asymetricdizzy
@Leapin_Lizards I want to hear more about this.
Liberals in America are very quick to call out right wing Christians for a wide range of activities, including anti-gay policies that have been exported to places like Uganda. In many of these cases, I consider them quite right to do so. The flip side of that, is that they are loathe to ever name conservative Muslims for the same-and worse. This is partly a reaction to the racism of some right wing Americans. It’s also a mix of liberal/white guilt and that bizarre form of liberal anti-Americanism that also seems to be a reaction to conservative jingoism.
Please note the following: I am not conservative, religious, or socially. I am not saying all liberals are anti-American any more than I am saying all conservatives are racist. People have a hard time understanding that not everyone who criticizes something is a typical Fox or MSNBC watcher. So don’t project a bunch of nasty crap onto this, I’m not a member of the Tea Party, I’m not Michael Moore’s third grip. More than anything else, I’m not saying that Islam is inherently more violent than any other religion.
I AM saying that Islam is going through a phase, as all religions do. Christianity, Judaism, etc. have all had different phases, trends, arcs of a pendulum, etc. These come in all forms, some are focused on reform, some are apocalyptic, some have to do with increased individual responsibility, or an emphasis on returning to an older way of doing things. Sometimes, these movements are violent. The Crusades are a good example. There’s a reason why the Crusades experienced different levels of popularity over a period of several centuries and among different groups of Christians.
A SEGMENT of Islam (not all Muslims), is undergoing a strong, radically violent phase. And just as most Christians didn’t go on Crusade, most Muslims aren’t going on the Al Qaeda-style violent jihad. Most Muslims aren’t violent, and don’t want people to be murdered. They have that sentiment in common with most of the people on this planet. But there are a significant number of Muslims who are increasingly violent. There are a lot of reasons for it, but we are seeing violent jihadist ideology spread across the world. This comment is long enough already, but I don’t think people quite realize how widespread this phenomenon is. And of course, people also can’t comprehend that this widespread violence still is not an indictment of Muslims generally.
OVERLY SIMPLIFIED QUESTION ALERT…
Question based on a point Mechakisc made a couple comments above me… Is it possible that Islam hasn’t had a type of reformation yet? Christianity had big reformation hundreds of years ago, so is it possible that because Islam is that much younger than Christianity? Could they still be in a version of the dark ages? Shit, Christians were torturing and maiming each other like hotcakes in the dark ages, right?
I await your slings and arrows, kind folks…
The important thing is to talk about it. I believe that was Maher’s original point.
I personally haven’t read the Quran. So I don’t know what it says. I don’t have that kind of intestinal fortitude.
This is absolutely correct. Christianity is not immune to the sort of thing currently making all the news regarding Islam.
You’re pretty much right re: a reformation. Plus, the muslim world is in the middle of wide-open civil war between Sunni and Shia. People in the west either typically do not acknowledge this, or underplay it’s importance, but the fact of the matter is that there is a serious divide in the muslim world and, while it’s always been simmering, it’s grown increasingly violent / militarized over the past 10 years. The sort of hardcore, ultra old-school religious-based authority that ISIS preach scares the shit out of everyone because they can’t be negotiated with. Yeah, sure, you can buy back the hostages they’ve taken if you want to do that. But these are people who will cut your fucking head off on camera. And, yes, they’re muslim but it’s not something that’s universal to muslims because, as is well established, there are Sunni and Shia and, while both sects are Islam, they are in an open war with one another which means there is no single Islamic authority that can say “don’t do this” and have everyone listen (like how Catholics have the Pope to be the one guy who is the bossman). Ultimately, ISIS are not people you can sit across from at a boardroom table and bargain with. Even other muslims know this.
It’s definitely a good question – but I think people look to the wrong reason for the Islam “backwardness” – it wasn’t the Crusades or Christianity, but the Mongol hordes who effed up the Muslim world. Thousands of cities were razed, libraries and centers of education destroyed. It’s cute that we think Christianity was this big destructive force against Islam, but it was a drop in the bucket compared to the devastation of the Mongols.
So thanks a lot Genghis Khan.
@ Leapin_Lizards
I think (maybe) that you’ve confused the Reformation with the Crusades. The Reformation was when the Protestant church broke away from the Catholic church over attempts to reform the way the Catholic church was run. This schism occurred way back in the 1500s and lead to some serious conflict between the Protestants and Catholics that didn’t totally die down until the Irish finally got their shit organized about 20 or so years ago.
That’s what Islam is sort of going through right now. It’s a brawl between two different groups from within the same religion, and it will likely take a fuckload of time for it to get settled…unless…the West gets really fed up, says fuck this bullshit, picks a side and helps that side wipe the other side out. Sadly, this might end up being the case whether anyone likes it or not.
I think what the Quran says is actually pretty irrelevant. I know from my own experiences with Christianity, that you can use a holy book to justify literally anything. It’s more about how a society views that book in relation to their lives and how society should be structured and run.
I’ve heard/read from some high ranking Muslim clerics that ISIS and Al Qaeda have completely perverted the teachings of the Quran. I’m sure everyone has heard the comment that jihad is about inner struggle and has nothing to do with violence.
And Mike makes a good point about the Sunni/Shiite split. There are a dozen other major problems including tribalism, the fall of the Ottoman Empire, etc. For me, and a lot of people, including Muslims it comes down to this: Even if (I think that) my Holy Book says gays, women, apostates, etc. are sinful and should be treated in a certain way, I also understand that if God is truly God, he can handle this on his own. I’m pretty sure that an omnipotent being that has always and will always exist, can handle the guy who drew a satirical cartoon of my prophet, or used urine in an art work about my savior.
So what I’m saying is, I’m all for bombing the shit out of ISIS. And if a sect of Christianity arises, that does this sort of thing from the Philippines to France, I’m all for bombing the shit out of them too.
ISIS would behead the fuck out of all of us.
Oh not me. I’d disguise myself as one of them with a headdress, then overpower the one inept guard and jump on the back of a truck to freedom.
/Spielberg’ed
@Leapin_Lizards Aren’t you a little short for a militant?
/Lucas’d
I’m ruining both of your characters in my next adaptation.
/Disney’d
Bill Mahers point is and he’s absolutely right is that all religion has oppressed women and gays and other groups and he criticizes Christianity all the time as he should but once he criticizes Islam which oppress people even worse than Christianity all of a sudden he’s being a bigot? Maher is absolutely right Islam just as Christianity is based on oppressing people who are different than the ones in power
I think a lot of the confusion, which I see dissident just mentioned, is the idea Maher and Harris are referring to individuals. We all know that there are exponentially more peaceful Muslims than extremists. But that doesn’t mean that religion in general, and specifically Islam, isn’t an extremely oppressive belief system that allows the sort of extremism to exist in the first place. Regardless if someone condones or promotes the actions of a few, the belief itself allows for this sort of interpretation.
This happens with most religions, including Christianity, although not to this level anymore. But when something that has very little historical base is a belief system for billions of people, how different sects of people interpret it is inherent of that belief and leads to this potential.
@Gippetto Where on the Earth are a bunch of Christians cutting the heads off of Buddhists, Muslims, Jews, etc., in the name of Jesus? Yeah, there are assholes everywhere, and being a Christian asshole or a Muslim asshole still makes you an asshole. But Christians aren’t trying to enforce a “caliphate” against the rest of the world. Sure, the Crusades happened. A lot has happened since then. The microwave was invented and I got to see JLaw’s boobies. But enough with this moral relativism. The Muslim Brotherhood is destroying Coptic churches and killing priests and Christians in Northern Africa, ISIS/ISIL are doing the same, cutting the heads off people and promoting the fact. Yeah, some hillbilly spray-painted a swastika on a synagogue in Alabama. It’s HARDLY the same thing.
Whoa there, I’m in agreement on the severity of Islam at this current time. But it’s a different point in history than Christianity, and there were barbaric acts committed by Christians for hundreds of years. That just isn’t the case anymore. But dark ages Europe, the inquisition, etc. had you tortured or murdered for not believing in Christianity.
But again, I agree with the idea that you, Maher and Harris are arguing that it is far more severe compared to anything Christians have done in the last couple hundred years and it is taboo to say so. I was simply noting that religion in general, including Christianity, allows for many different interpretations because it is not based on any actual historical facts. That’s how you get Sunni and Shia and Kurd and Catholic and Protestant and Orthodox, etc. It makes it very easy for any group to simply interpret religious text as they want, and that makes it easy for crazy extremists to exist.
Both Bill’s are absolutely right on this. There is no room for what we would consider modern society in the Islamic Faith. This will be the main conflict for the next 100 years in the world. This is what happens when people follow someone who was a known pedophile and had no respect for women. End rant now back to more Jennifer Lawrence articles.
“This is what happens when people follow someone who was a known pedophile and had no respect for women”
You mean Jesus and Paul?
“I’m angry at the Muslim world!”
“Me too!”
“Why do we allow them to exist?”
“I don’t know!”
*Conversation at a gas station as both people fill up their F-150’s*
I think it was Penn Jillette who said something like “I respect people, but that doesn’t mean I have to respect their religion”. Any religion that encourages violence over drawing a fucking cartoon is ridiculous. If you think that’s BS, consider the fact that South Park can’t even replay episodes of Muhammad in a fucking bear costume due to fear of violence. And Affleck is an idiot for saying “THASS RAYCESS!” That implies that only one race of people are Muslim which…uh…is kinda racist.
Affleck is infected with political correctness. It destroys reasoning.
I’m amazed how many people criticize over Islam and its doctrine while NONE of them have any knowledge of it. Let’s be clear here, when you don’t fully know of anything, don’t talk. Thanks.
fwiw, today is the 443 anniversary of Lepanto.
I just finished reading “Under the Banner of Heaven” and I have to say I was finding it very relevant with regards to the fanaticism of ISIS and the fanaticism of Mormon fundamentalists.
To me, it’s clear that by raising a child within a religion or if you become part of a faith of your own free will later in life, you are immediately at risk (albeit a small one) of becoming a fundamentalist who might seek to do harm to those who do not believe likewise.
The real danger seems to come when the fundamentalist group you begin to abide with is extremely large; say the second largest religion in the world.
Mormon fundamentalists (the ones that are willing to actually harm others in the name of their faith, that is) are not large enough in number to be a real danger yet. Granted they could blow shit up, but they couldn’t take over countries.
At any rate, this is rambling, but I still keep coming back to the idea that there will be no ending to this. Whether it’s ISIS, crazed Mormon fundamentalists, fanatical Christians who decide to arm themselves, or whatever, these are never-ending conflicts.
I realize that the violent fanatics are a ridiculously small percentage of these faiths (as Affleck pointed out that you couldn’t fill a AA ballpark with ISIS), and I know the good that religion does outweighs the bad, but these continuous conflicts make me look at friends/family who are raising their children up with religion (no matter how strict or moderate) and think, “we all have the potential to go crazy no matter our beliefs, but you are giving your child an added opportunity to go crazy, possibly hurt others, and think it’s right.”
I think everyone is intentionally missing the point. It’s not news that Affleck is a foolish asshole. Or that radical religious nutjobs are very bad people.
The point is that Maher is evolving, intellectually, socially, and politically. As a result, he is no longer acts like the knee-jerk liberal he used to be. Open-minded discussion was unthinkable for Maher a short decade ago, but now it’s how he wants to conduct his show. The proof is in the pudding: He has a well-thought out opinion that aligns with a Bill O’Reilly opinion.