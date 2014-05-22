Binge-Watching Guide, Part 2: Here’s How Long It Will Take You To Watch Even More Quality TV Shows

A few weeks back we posted a very helpful infographic that outlined exactly how long it would take you to binge-watch some notable shows if you started at Episode 1 and pounded straight through to the end. It was interesting, and useful, and none of you read it because Ryan put a physics-defying picture of Christina Hendricks at the top of the page. So maybe go back real quick and try to focus on the list, because now we have a follow-up that features Justified, Community, Friday Night Lights, True Blood, and The Wonder Years, among other shows. God bless the poor nerdy soul that sits down to watch over two full weeks of Doctor Who without sleep.
This list also provides a nice reminder that you should really get caught up on Justified, if you haven’t already. You can bang the whole thing out in one hillbilly-meth-binge weekend and be ready for the final season next year. You have no excuse. Except for maybe not wanting to do meth all weekend. Eh, ends justify the means, I say. Get it? Justify. Ah, screw you.
Source: PopChartLab
why would anyone need to binge NCIS or Law and Order: SVU? you see one episodes, you’ve seen them all… you’ve also seen one episode too many…
Some people LIKE watching interview subjects/suspects walk around and attend to pointless tasks in a nonchalant manner while the cops are talking to them about some incredible crime…..
And there are easily 5-10 hours of reruns of those shows airing every day.
Classic Doctor Who, the original #26seasonsandamovie
No Mad Men, no thank you
They did Mad Men in the first chart. [uproxx.com]
The Americans and Orphan Black combined would take less than most of these and would make your life so much better.
Who are the two hot girls in the picture?
Blonde – Tyra (Adrianne Palicki)
Brunette – Lyla (Minka Kelly)
Friday Night Lights. Unfortunately, they do not make out.
And for the record, Tyra > Lyla
Bull. #TeamLyla all the way (even if Tyra was sluttier).
Um, how CAN you watch all of Doctor Who? Recordings simply don’t exist for a significant number of early eps. Trying to compute viewing time should result in a divide by zero or some shit. Asymptotes.
You say nerds would use this, but wouldn’t nerds already want thebtime for commercials cut out? Thats like seven for half hour shows, fifteen for hour longs, and at least 10 for hbo