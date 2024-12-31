Is ‘Bluey’ The Most-Watched Show Of 2024?

IMDb’s “Top 250 TV Shows” list, as voted on by the website’s users, is a useful metric at what’s considered the “best” that television has to offer. The ranking is topped by Breaking Bad, followed by two installments of the BBC’s Planet Earth miniseries and three HBO programs (Band of Brothers, Chernobyl, and The Wire). There’s actually only one still-active series in the top 15: Bluey.

In an equally impressive achievement, the Disney+ animated series from creator Joe Brumm is also the most-streamed show of 2024 (and the most delightful). That’s according to The Hollywood Reporter, which called Bluey the year’s “streaming champion” and noted that it will come close to matching the minutes-viewed record set by Suits in 2023.

Bluey has “amassed more than 50 billion minutes of streaming time on Disney+” this year alone. That’s around 95,000 years! It’s been in the top-10 of Nielsen’s streaming list since October 2022, and “currently holds a roughly 7 billion-minute lead for this year over Grey’s Anatomy.”

It’s tough to compare cable/broadcast vs. streaming numbers, but it seems safe to call Bluey the most-watched TV show of 2024. Even bigger than the record ratings for the final season of Yellowstone. Maybe that’s the real reason Kevin Costner left: he wanted to take over as the new voice of Bandit.