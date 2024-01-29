‘Suits’ Broke A Major Streaming Record Set By ‘The Office’

Suits came back in a big way in 2023.

The USA Network series, which aired from 2011 and 2019 and once made Prince Harry super uncomfortable, was the surprise hit of the summer, with millions of minutes viewed once it was available to watch on Netflix. Actually, make that billions: Variety reports that Suits “racked up 57.7 billion total minutes watched in 2023, putting it just ahead of the 57.1 billion minutes of viewership accumulated by The Office” in 2020.”

It’s the most minutes ever for a show in the streaming era — and a lot of background viewing while people were doing the dishes or folding laundry.

When comparing total time watched, though, projects with more episodes and/or longer episodes stand at an obvious advantage. The entirety of Suits runs for about 83 hours, which would mean it had an easier time reaching that 57 billion-minute mark than The Office did with about 73 hours of content.

For 2023 only, Suits tops the overall streaming list, followed by family favorite Bluey (43.9 billion), procedural NCIS (39.4 billion), ubiquitous medical drama Grey’s Anatomy (38.6 billion), and nightmarish Cocomelon (36.3 billion). Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso (16.9 billion) is number one among original streaming programs (a.k.a. not acquired), then four Netflix shows, The Night Agent (14.4 billion), Ginny & Georgia (13.8 billion), Virgin River (13.7 billion), and Love Is Blind (13.1 billion).

Hm, the data must be wrong. I know there’s 15 billion minutes of I Think You Should Leave viewed from me alone.

You can see the full lists here.

