‘SNL’ Star Bobby Moynihan Has A Fun Theory About Drunk Uncle, With A Dark Twist

Ahead of the holidays, this week’s issue of Time Out New York includes an interview with seventh-year cast SNL cast member Bobby Moynihan, perhaps most famous for his “Weekend Update” character, Drunk Uncle. Much of the interview, actually, centers on Drunk Uncle, and Moynihan presented his theory on the character: That the other “Weekend Update” characters are his family:

You know, I think all of those characters on Update come from one family. I always call [Drunk Uncle’s] wife Linda because I joke around that it’s [Kristen Wiig’s character] Aunt Linda, and Stefon is their son. The Girl You Wish You Hadn’t Started a Conversation with at the Party is their daughter. And Jacob lives next door but Drunk Uncle doesn’t talk to him because he’s Jewish.

But don’t expect a big, warm get together among the family members, at least until Drunk Uncle’s funeral. Speaking of which, unlike Stefon, Moynihan sees only one way that Drunk Uncle is written out of the show:

Drunk Uncle is the opposite of Stefon. He’s so dark. The only way to finish it is just that he’s dead. He’s going to die on “Update,” and that’s it … He’s got a do not revive thing on his bracelet. He’s just done. He’s been done forever.

I was kind of hoping for a drunken murder-suicide pact with his brother-in-law, Drunker Uncle, that ended with both of them shooting at — and missing — each other’s face and inadvertently taking out Garth & Kat, the obnoxious Fred Armisen and Kristen Wiig characters who make up songs on the spot. But on-air liver failure works, too.

Source: Time Out