Four years after his passing, there’s been a sudden and renewed interest in Robin Williams of late. On Monday, HBO will air the documentary, Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind, which will explore every period of the late comic’s life. Meanwhile, in May, NYTimes culture reporter Dave Itzkoff released the definitive biography of Williams’ life, Robin, which also details the last days of his life, excerpted in Vanity Fair. Williams’ name has even come up in connection with a Gus Van Sant film released this weekend, Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Too Far, which was originally set to star Williams before Joaquin Phoenix replaced him after Williams’ passing.

Indeed, Williams’ name seems to be on a lot of lips these days, and last month’s WTF with Marc Maron podcast in which the host interviewed Dave Itzkoff is a must-listen for any fans of Wiliams, if only for the way in which it adds more insight into his career, one as an outsider in comedy circles (Williams was not particularly well respected within the inner circles of the comedy community until very late in his career), or how he mishandled his sudden fame on Mork & Mindy, or even for the way in which Williams kept his massive toy soldier collection a secret from most people.

A more recent WTF with Marc Maron podcast featured one of Williams’ closest friends, Bobcat Goldthwait, who is currently promoting his new series on TruTV, the anthology series Misfits and Monsters, a more comedic spin on shows like The Twilight Zone, Tales from the Crypt or Black Mirror (I’ve seen the opening episode, featuring Seth Green, and it’s suitably funny and disturbing in ways we have come to expect from Goldthwait in his second career as a director).