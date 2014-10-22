Toys R’ Us Caves, Gives In To Petulant Mom’s Demands To Pull ‘Breaking Bad’ Action Figures

One Florida Mom has proven once again that, if you really, really put your mind to something — and if put a little hustle into your day — speak to all the right people, and piss off enough people than you CAN be a colossal jackass! Now thanks to Susan Schrivjer of Fort Myers, Fla., neither her nor her children nor any other children will have to be exposed to action figures that they NEVER would have noticed while they were at Toys R’ Us because they were too busy looking at toys that ACTUALLY interested them.
The flip side, unfortunately, is that adults who might want to purchase these action figures will not be able to, either, because some mom was worried that little Timmy might be unduly influenced by a doll and grow up to be a meth dealer. Listen, lady: You live in Florida. The odds that your child grows up to be a meth dealer are already 2-1.
“Let’s just say, the action figures have taken an indefinite sabbatical,” a spokesman for Toys R Us told the AP. The figures have been removed from both the shelves of Toys R Us and the website, just in case your six year old got an urge to jump online, hunt down a Jesse Pinkman doll, steal her parent’s credit card, and purchase one of her very own.
“While the show may be compelling viewing for adults, its violent content and celebration of the drug trade make this collection unsuitable to be sold alongside Barbie dolls and Disney characters,” Susan Schrivjer had written.
ARE YOU KIDDING ME? Do you know how much psychological damage Barbie dolls have caused over the years, and how Disney characters play into materialism and consumerism, and encourage kids to sing that goddamn “Let It Go” song? And this woman is worried about limited edition action figures shelved with the adult toys?
Come on, lady. Come on, AMERICA! Get your head out of your asses and get your priorities straight.
Source: AP
“No Timmy, you can’t have that toy. It glorifies violence. And if you throw a fit I’m going to make you put back your gun or your tank too.”
This only makes me mad becuase I can see her in my head with her stupid idiot Kyle Broflovski’s Mom face, arms crossed, smiling smugly at a job well done. “I made the world a better place today.”
I think the reason this woman and other people go on these mini crusades is because they can get 5 minutes of fame out of it. I believe she was interview by The Today show on NBC.
As far as her explanation that these toys are, “sold alongside Barbie dolls and Disney characters”. I going to say that is a false statement. I havent’t been to a Toys ‘R’ Us in years but they do separate toys for girls and toys for boys.
As a father of two young boys, I wouldn’t want to have “Crystal Meth Walt” next to the GI Joes. Children shouldn’t watch the show or have an understanding of the subject matter until they are beyond the toy playing stage. So I understand the consternation that tight-ass parents have about this. The big “however” is that you can walk over two aisles to the video game section and see rated M games all over. I am not big on hypocrisy and this is extremely hypocritical. You can’t be half-pregnant. You either sell the mature-rated goods in your store or you don’t.
You don’t want to have them next to the GI Joe figures? Let’s the skip the cartoon and that “ha ha, they can’t hit anything” jokes. The two recent GI Joe movies had plenty of people killed. Including one straight-up run through from behind. In the picture for the Walter White figures, there is only one with a gun. How many GI Joes come with one? I played with GI Joe in the ’80s, I spent most of my weekly allowance on GI Joe figures. The only thing I never had was the aircraft carrier. All of my play was battles. How would that be better or worse than a dude with an Erlenmeyer flask?
I have four children if you want to play that game, and this doesn’t bother me. They’re not going to ask what this is about. It isn’t even going to cross their mind, its an old guy in a yellow suit to them. Even if they choose an figure like this (and if you can’t steer them away from it, that says a lot) they can play with it without knowing anything about it. Kids don’t care, they’re toys.
@Biff I agree with everything you said except one point.
Children are absolutely not toys.
I am not going to get into an argument over it. I am not married to this woman whoever she is and it doesn’t bother me because my kids have zero clue what Breaking Bad is. BUT there is a HUGE difference to that cartoon violence in the movie (and I had every GI JOE toy except the hovercraft too) and a human body melted in acid falling through a ceiling and splattering all over the floor. Christ, in the cartoons they shot lasers from their guns and no one ever died.
I think he was talking about the 2 most recent GI Joe movies, which were not cartoons.
I understand @rich101682. But those movies, even though were not cartoons, were not graphic like Breaking Bad. Yeah, I said I am not married to this position, and I understand the perceived hypocrisy. I just think there’s a difference between Breaking Bad and GI Joe. And to say Breaking Bad is only about crystal meth is arranging their argument to suit themselves. Breaking Bad is extremely violent and was meant to be shocking. GI Joe? Pew pew.
@DarthBile – Here’s the thing about that. The Breaking Bad toys were not next to the GI Joe’s. The Breaking Bad toys were in the adult toy section of the store.
Well you could just do your job as a parent and not buy them Breaking Bad toys instead of worrying about them being sold in a store you and your kids go into.
Terminator
Robocop
Aliens
Predator
All violent, gory, and gratuitous R-Rated movies that had some of the BIGGEST kids merchandising back in the 80’s.
People like her are the reason why all action movies are rated PG-13 now. And they STILL think there’s too much violence in movies. Even when it’s all shaky-cam when you can’t even see what’s going on AND when more than half of it is CGI anyway.
I need to wash my hands of this now
[1.bp.blogspot.com]
If adults ADULTS who want to purchase those figures want to purchase them ADULTS CAN DRIVE ELSEWHERE OR GET THEM ONLINE.
It’s a fucking toy store. Those things aren’t even technically toys, they’re ‘action figures’
Toy stores should not have parts of the store or items in the store that are not marketed towards children, because toy stores are for children.
Any grown up who throws a bitch fit over having to look elsewhere and go fractionally out of their way, or on THE INTERNET for a fucking Jesse Pinkman doll should get kicked in the sack.
Ok. But then Toy’s R Us better be ready for a mass cleansing of it’s shelves. You can’t have it both ways. Anything that can be considered mature, adult, offensive, violent, sexual etc better be removed from the stores as well.
If Toy’s R’ Us had any sense, they would just moved all the “mature” shit to a specific aisle and told annoying parents like this to stay clear.
It’s a toy store, not a fucking daycare. Stop asking the world to fucking decide what is right and wrong for your children.
But video games aren’t technically toys either. Should Toys ‘R’Us remove those and video game related products as well ? They also sell dvd movies, Disney movies, kids movies. Should be removed from Toys’R’Us as well ?
Seems like to avoid this mess, the Toys’R’Us managers should do a better job of keeping certain inventory separate. Not just by girls and boys toys but maybe age differetial as well.
great point because GI Joe totally isn’t an action figure or any characters from any Marvel movie that has come out recently, your argument is invalid
So you’re saying they need an “Adult” part of Toys R Us where us pervy and violent folk can go in our trenchcoats, and a curious 10 year-old can sneak in and see his first tits. I can get on board with that
Florida…you clever sonofabitches…
It’s like Florida is just asking to be sawed off.
[www.youtube.com]
We need Bugs Bunny stat
So the mass murderer and terrorist action figures like Joker, Lex Luthor, and Cobra from GI. Joe are fine but the guy who makes meth is just too much of a bad influence. Lex Luthor murdered his own parents, Joker has a higher body count than most of the real world’s serial killers and mass murderers combined, Green Goblin is an abusive father, stalker and psychopath and all those toys are marketed directly to children and no one says a word. I think this lady just wanted her 15 minutes.
Is this the outrage Olympics? This has been going on for a while. I remember Walmart pulled Al Snow wrestling figures from their shelves after overconcerned mothers bitched about his coming with a “severed” mannequin head. Then, a few years later, mothers complained about a Stephanie McMahon toy that didn’t have panties (later versions of the figure had underwear painted on).
Toys ‘R’ Us responded because it was easier and faster than debating it. I doubt they make so much off those Breaking Bad dolls/statuettes anyway.
meh, sounds about right…
I agree with this stance a lot more than I agreed with the “We got to get rid of these T-Shirts” stance.
It’s toys”r”us people. Wtf is a store? I can’t find it on amazon. I can find storage, and breaking bad dolls