Toys R’ Us Caves, Gives In To Petulant Mom’s Demands To Pull ‘Breaking Bad’ Action Figures

One Florida Mom has proven once again that, if you really, really put your mind to something — and if put a little hustle into your day — speak to all the right people, and piss off enough people than you CAN be a colossal jackass! Now thanks to Susan Schrivjer of Fort Myers, Fla., neither her nor her children nor any other children will have to be exposed to action figures that they NEVER would have noticed while they were at Toys R’ Us because they were too busy looking at toys that ACTUALLY interested them.

The flip side, unfortunately, is that adults who might want to purchase these action figures will not be able to, either, because some mom was worried that little Timmy might be unduly influenced by a doll and grow up to be a meth dealer. Listen, lady: You live in Florida. The odds that your child grows up to be a meth dealer are already 2-1.

“Let’s just say, the action figures have taken an indefinite sabbatical,” a spokesman for Toys R Us told the AP. The figures have been removed from both the shelves of Toys R Us and the website, just in case your six year old got an urge to jump online, hunt down a Jesse Pinkman doll, steal her parent’s credit card, and purchase one of her very own.

“While the show may be compelling viewing for adults, its violent content and celebration of the drug trade make this collection unsuitable to be sold alongside Barbie dolls and Disney characters,” Susan Schrivjer had written.

ARE YOU KIDDING ME? Do you know how much psychological damage Barbie dolls have caused over the years, and how Disney characters play into materialism and consumerism, and encourage kids to sing that goddamn “Let It Go” song? And this woman is worried about limited edition action figures shelved with the adult toys?

Come on, lady. Come on, AMERICA! Get your head out of your asses and get your priorities straight.

Source: AP