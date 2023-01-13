Back in 2013, a Spooge wannabe broke into Bryan Cranston‘s car and stole a briefcase that contained his iPad and scripts from the final season of Breaking Bad. The doofus didn’t get very far (he was overheard bragging about the theft at a “local bar” and was quickly arrested, according to reports at the time), but the worst part for Cranston wasn’t the scripts themselves being stolen — it was the “blowback” he received online.

“I was driving around. I went to the top of the Sandia Mountains in Albuquerque and I was looking around, going for a walk, and I come back and someone broke into my car. And in it was my briefcase with the last two scripts of Breaking Bad,” Cranston said on Thursday’s episode of The Late Late Show. Cranston drove to the police station, which was closed (???) at the time. A sign on the door said, “If it’s an emergency, call 911. If it’s not an emergency, call this number.” He called the second number, and left his name.

The story about the stolen scripts leaked, however, and it was all over the news. “The next day on Good Morning America, ‘Bryan Cranston had his scripts stolen and called 911. We have the tape!’ And then as the social media will have it, I got a lot of blowback. ‘Why would he busy up the 911 signal? Someone may really need that!’” Cranston said.

The scripts never leaked, but just in case, Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan “changed a lot” of the final season. If that’s how we ended up with a pile of dead neo-Nazis, I say the person who stole the scripts is a hero. Where’s his statue?

You can watch The Late Late Show clip above.