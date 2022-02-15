Brett Goldstein, the human man who plays Roy Kent (he’s here, he’s there, he’s every-f*cking-where) on the Emmy-winning comedy Ted Lasso, is a big fan of the Muppets. It’s one of the many reasons why we love him. And the Muppets. In 2017, he sang a medley of songs from The Muppets Christmas Carol, including bangers “Marley and Marley” and “It Feels Like Christmas,” and he broke out the mind blown and heart eyes emojis when Muppet legend Frank Oz called Ted Lasso a great show. So I can’t even imagine how excited Goldstein was to appear on Sesame Street — but I’ll have to imagine it, because he’s a big ol’ in-character sourpuss in the clip released.

“Grouches gonna grouch on Sesame Street. Thanks for visiting our neighborhood @BrettGoldstein! We love you!” Sesame Street‘s official Twitter account tweeted, along with 16 perfect seconds of Goldstein hanging out with Oscar the Grouch in side-by-side trash cans. (He has experience in there.) “Isn’t it a beautiful day?” Big Bird asks Goldstein and Oscar, who turn to each other with sullen looks and agree: “[grumble].”

You can watch the clip below.

Ted Lasso season three does not have a premiere date, but co-creator Brendan Hunt (Coach Beard) did confirm to TVLine that “we are definitely starting later this year than in season two, that’s for sure. So I would be surprised if our delivery dates were the same. That’s above my pay grade, I don’t know for sure, but I do have a vague understanding of the limits of this dimension we call time, and I would say it seems pretty unlikely that we would [premiere] as early this year.” If they need Goldstein, they can find him renovating an old Studebaker.