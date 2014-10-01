Brewery Ommegang Has Released Its Latest ‘Game Of Thrones’ Beer: Valar Morghulis

Back in December 2012, HBO and New York’s Brewery Ommegang announced that they were teaming up to create a line of Game of Thrones-themed beers. The first three — Iron Throne Blonde Ale, Take the Black Stout, and Blood and Fire Red Ale — have been released in six-ish month increments, which is a funny thing because it’s been about six months since the last one hit the shelves and, hey, looky here, the new one just came out today. Presenting … Valar Morghulis Dubbel Ale.
In the world of Westeros, Valar Morghulis means “all men must die.” Fans of the hit HBO show chose the foreboding phrase as the name of the newest beer in the Game of Thrones® collaboration between HBO and Brewery Ommegang. As part of a Facebook poll, fan voting determined the style and name of the next beer. An Abbey Dubbel was selected and it is perfectly represented by the “two- headed” coin given to Arya Stark by Jaqen H’ghar, one of the “Faceless Men of Braavos” – legendary assassins with the ability to change their appearances at will. [Ommegang]
The people at Ommegang say the beer “possesses a deep chestnut brown color with a persistent and creamy tan head” and tastes “delicately balanced with rich malty sweetness, caramel and just enough bitterness to balance out its malty backbone.” It also checks in at 8.0 ABV in a 750 ml (25 oz.) bottle, so, you know, knock back a few of them and “Valar Morghulis,” indeed.
Here’s the bottle. My vote for the next one is “Littlefinger’s Devious-Ass Mustache Lager.” Could work.
There have been Three GOT Beers Released by Ommegang, the third was released shortly before the Season 4 premiere this year & was called Fire & Blood.
Whoooooops. Updating now.
Yeah and the Fire & Blood was nasty.
I run a Beer/Wine/Liquor store, and I was allocated Five cases of Take the Black Stout. They sold out within a few weeks. I then was allocated SIX cases of Fire and Blood. I still have a case-and-a-half left.
I bought one bottle, with the intention of buying more down the road. It was bad. I never bought another one.
The Irone Throne Blonde was the best of the three releases so far. Hopefully the Dubbel is a good one.
The Black Stout was excellent. I did not have a chance to try the Blond but like you said – I heard it was good.
Time to go by ABC, I guess.
They have all been mediocre at best. Ommegang just isn’t worth the faux-import inflated price point. Sorry, Duvel / GoT beer drinkers.
Admittedly, I’m not a huge fan either but the bottle art was cool enough that I picked up all three. The Black Stout wasn’t bad.
The Black Stout was a decent beer but not close to being worth the $10 a bottle.
That said I am going to lose $10 trying this one and keeping the bottle.
I love Three Philosophers, but these beers have been pretty weak. I think they’re stuck between trying to make something creative and making something that will appeal to the masses that watch the show.
We get it, PBR gets you hard.
Better than KCCO Lager, I hope?
Better than the True Detective “Dead Prostitute Pale Ale.”
Take the Black was pretty good IMO