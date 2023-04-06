Brian Cox dominates Succession as the brash, ruthless media magnate, Logan Roy, and now he’s bringing that same energy to his latest role: DirecTV‘s new “Overly Direct Spokesperson.”

In a new commercial directed by longtime Danny McBride collaborator Jody Hill, Cox stalks around homes and workplaces where he bluntly admonishes people for “doing TV wrong.” As the Overly Direct Spokesperson, Cox lets them know they could be enjoying the best shows and sports games instead of being left out of water cooler conversations, or worse, forced to interact with their kids. (Cox’s Logan Roy would really hate that last one.)

Via IndieWire:

“I thoroughly enjoy being the Overly Direct Spokesperson,” Cox said in a press statement. “The main broadcast spot is truly an ode to all that DirecTV is doing to simplify their TV watching experience.”

According to the agency behind the DirecTV ad, they weren’t sure if they could land Cox for the spot, but he was always the dream scenario. Locking down Logan Roy would be a perfectly meta casting coup, and fortunately, Cox isn’t as hard to pin down as the wily Waystar Royco CEO. Nobody had to play “Boar on the Floor,” that we know of.

“We had backups of course,” TBWA\Chiat\Day executive director Jason Karley said. “But he was the prototype and the dream. He has the unique ability to sound both sincere and caring, yet critical and unfiltered in the same sentence.”

(Via IndieWire)