Warning: This post contains spoilers about the most recent season of Succession (in a twist we more or less gave away in the headline).

Brian Cox is a lot warmer than Logan Roy, his tyrannical corporate despot on Succession. But he’s not afraid to speak his mind. He’s not afraid, for instance, to talk smack about Johnny Depp. He’s not even above repeatedly trashing his on-screen son Jeremy Strong’s committed approach to acting. Well, guess what? Now he’s criticizing the writers of the show that made him a mega-star.

As per Deadline, Cox appeared on an episode of BBC Two’s Amol Rajan Interviews, where they discussed the shocking way the show dispensed with his ever-grumpy patriarch. Logan’s death came not in the final episode, nor even in one of the last ones. It happened in episode three of the final season. Suddenly Logan was lying prostrate inside a private plane, not breathing, while everyone panicked. Soon he was declared dead, just like that.

The move was widely praised, and the remaining episodes have all been nail-biters. But not by Cox. He called the most “ultimately too early.” Not that he thought Logan should make it to the end, or even never croak. He said he would have been fine with episode five or six.

Sounds like Cox’s beef with the premature passing is really about him suddenly no longer having to deliver any lines (or “f*ck off”s).

“I was fine with it ultimately, but I did feel a little bit rejected,” Cox said. “You know, I felt a little bit like all the work I’ve done and finally I’m going to, you know, end up as an ear on a carpet of a plane.”

As of this writing, there’s still one more, super-sized episode left. Maybe Cox will make another appearance in a flashback. Or maybe Logan will simply come back from the dead, angrier than ever.

(Via Deadline)