The normally brusque Brian Cox, who has no qualms saying how he feels (particularly when it involves Method acting), is setting the record straight on his recent remarks about Meghan Markle. During a recent interview with Haute Living New York, the Succession star opined on Markle’s well-documented troubles with the Royal Family, and his words were misinterpreted, as though he blamed Markle for her situation. Although, in case it looked like he’s picking sides, the actor made it clear that he thinks the monarchy shouldn’t exist.

“She knew what she was getting into,” Cox said. “And there’s an ambition there clearly as well — the childhood dreams of marrying Prince Charming and all that sh*t we see as fantasy that could be our lives in our dreams.”

However, Cox now claims those remarks were taken out of context. In a new interview with the Radio Times, Cox said he’s a “bit angry” with how his thoughts were presented because he has “enormous sympathy” for what happened to Harry and Meghan.

Via The Daily Beast:

“They’re the product of an institution which is moribund and shouldn’t exist any more. “But that’s a difficult situation where [Meghan] comes from, and it’s understandable that she sees something [appealing] — and it does look like a fairy tale. But it was a fairy tale that went horribly wrong.”

Being taken out of context does track. Cox has made previous remarks where he’s fully defended Harry and Meghan and has gone so far to say he believes the Royal Family did them wrong.

“I don’t know what went on, but something clearly traumatic went on for the pair of them,” Cox told Good Morning Britain in December. “I don’t think they made it up, I don’t think it’s false. I think it’s true and should’ve been rectified, and it hasn’t.”

(Via The Daily Beast)