With the final season of Succession rapidly approaching, Brian Cox is reminiscing on what he’ll miss most about the HBO series, and more specifically what he won’t, which is method acting. Cox has not been shy about co-star Jeremy Strong‘s penchant for the acting style, which the Logan Roy actor has already described as “f*cking annoying.”

During a new interview on Succession ending, Cox trotted out some new profanities for Method acting, which in case he hasn’t mentioned it before, he freaking hates.

“It’s really a cultural clash,” Cox said. “I don’t put up with all that American sh*t. I’m sorry. All that sort of ‘I think, therefore I feel.'”

Cox then went long on why he thinks Strong is enamored by the approach. Via Variety:

“Just do the job,” Cox continues. “Don’t identify.” He points to the case of estimable Method actor Daniel Day-Lewis, with whom he worked on the 1997 film “The Boxer,” and blames those immersive techniques for Day-Lewis’ early retirement. “He retired at the age of 55, and I’m going, ‘That’s when the roles become really interesting. You’ve retired just at the point when actually the roles get better!’” Cox exclaims. “Of course, Jeremy was Dan Day-Lewis’ assistant. So he’s learned all that stuff from Dan.”

Rants about Method acting aside, Cox did admit that he will working with the ensemble, but much like his character Logan Roy, he’s not going to get all weepy about it.

“I’ll miss the cast, I’ll miss the atmosphere, I’ll miss the bonhomie,” Cox said. “Logan, probably, I’ll miss a bit. But upward and onwards.”

Succession Season 4 premieres March 26 0n HBO.

