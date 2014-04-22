Brian Williams Kept His Mind On His Money While Rapping ‘Gin And Juice’ On ‘Fallon’

The last time we checked in on Brian Williams, he was going old school alongside Lester Holt for a take on “Rappers Delight.” This time, Williams goes west with a take on Snoop Dogg’s “Gin And Juice” and the result is fantastic.

Whoever does the editing over at The Tonight Show needs to get a round of applause. Digging through years of clips, matching up the correct correspondents, and just making it all mesh so tightly is quite the achievement. Almost as good as being able to survive a week on Brian Williams’ torture island (he hunts you for pleasure).

(Via The Tonight Show)