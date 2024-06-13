Before the second half of Bridgerton season three premiered, a fan of the show told star Nicola Coughlan at a Q&A that she was “brave” for participating in nude scenes. “You know, it is hard because I think women with my body type — women with perfect breasts — we don’t get to see ourselves onscreen enough,” she replied to cheers from the crowd. “And I’m very proud as a member of the perfect breasts community. I hope you enjoy seeing them.”
Coughlan’s, ahem, “perfect breasts” are on display in Bridgerton season 3, episode 5, which features the show’s longest sex scene to date.
Set to a string cover of Ariana Grande’s “POV,” the scene between Penelope Featherington (Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) is nearly six minutes long. The pair got so into it, they destroyed some of the set while filming the racy encounter. “We did break a piece of furniture while doing one of those scenes,” Coughlan told EW. “I didn’t know what it was gonna be like, but it’s a little bit like a stunt in which they’re like, ‘Okay, we’re gonna do this, this, and this.’ But then they gave us freedom to like, we had a lot of say in how we did those scenes and what we wanted to do.” She added, “It was fun.”
Fans of the show are sharing their thoughts on the sex scene.
“Nah that love scene between Penelope and Colin was just so gorgeous and sensual and beautiful probably the best yet,” one viewer wrote, while another added, “Colin gave Penelope a beautiful first time!!! The compliments, the reassurance, the way he made it personal…. the confidence he gave her. That sex scene was everything.”
BRIDGERTON S3E5 ‼️🚨
Spoiler Alert
omygod ep 5 is so worth the wait!!!
– ariana grande’s pov is so perfect for this scene
– wait —— i cry for sex scenes now ??? huhu it’s just so —- romantic 🥹
– b00bs are such an art#PenelopeGotTheD haha
— Coleen (@Hellocoleen) June 13, 2024
Now that's a sex scene right there #BRIDGERTON pic.twitter.com/v9uGobuo77
— Blessed ✨| Chosen 🥹 | Favoured 🥰 (@jabs_unfiltered) June 13, 2024
:// Me: I’ll just watch the first episode of Bridgerton while i eat my breakfast. It should be harmless.
First episode of Bridgerton: SEX SCENE 🫣
— 🎀 Betty 🎀 (Fake) (@Slashbandicunt) June 13, 2024
“And then there are other parts I’ve been… I’ve been dreaming about.”
What a beautiful sex scene. Worth the skip! #Bridgerton
P.S – That first thrust. I understand. Not a bad first time. https://t.co/fdSbvGGZgB
— Ada Ada (@Ada_TheDiva) June 13, 2024
JESUS TAKE THE WHEEL THAT WAS ONE OF THE HOTTEST SEX SCENES I’VE EVER SEEN 😳 NICOLA AND LUKE WELL FUCKING DONE #Bridgerton #Polin
— Ange✨ (@katharticange) June 12, 2024
started watching the new bridgerton episodes before work and the sex scene my god how am i supposed to do work at all today
— ⪽mily (@culturedemily) June 13, 2024
OH MY GOD COLIN AND PENELOPE HAVING SEX FOR THE FIRST TIME WAS SO GOOD I CAN’T BREATHE pic.twitter.com/dyuKNFNpXO
— Maz ✨ (@cosmicmaz) June 13, 2024
O M G we went from ending episode 4 with a finger bang in the carriage to full on sex in episode 5. Why is Colin and Penelopes love making scenes SO much better than the other seasons? And Penelope is gorgeous with and without clothing, best season yet! #BRIDGERTON
— Xanadu (Taylor’s Version) (@H2OXanadu) June 13, 2024
Colin and Penelope are going to put me in trouble the way I'm giggling at their sex scene like I'm not at the office 😩🤭
— princess’damss (@damssxo) June 13, 2024
