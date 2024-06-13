Before the second half of Bridgerton season three premiered, a fan of the show told star Nicola Coughlan at a Q&A that she was “brave” for participating in nude scenes. “You know, it is hard because I think women with my body type — women with perfect breasts — we don’t get to see ourselves onscreen enough,” she replied to cheers from the crowd. “And I’m very proud as a member of the perfect breasts community. I hope you enjoy seeing them.”

Coughlan’s, ahem, “perfect breasts” are on display in Bridgerton season 3, episode 5, which features the show’s longest sex scene to date.

Set to a string cover of Ariana Grande’s “POV,” the scene between Penelope Featherington (Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) is nearly six minutes long. The pair got so into it, they destroyed some of the set while filming the racy encounter. “We did break a piece of furniture while doing one of those scenes,” Coughlan told EW. “I didn’t know what it was gonna be like, but it’s a little bit like a stunt in which they’re like, ‘Okay, we’re gonna do this, this, and this.’ But then they gave us freedom to like, we had a lot of say in how we did those scenes and what we wanted to do.” She added, “It was fun.”

Here’s the proof:

Fans of the show are sharing their thoughts on the sex scene.

“Nah that love scene between Penelope and Colin was just so gorgeous and sensual and beautiful probably the best yet,” one viewer wrote, while another added, “Colin gave Penelope a beautiful first time!!! The compliments, the reassurance, the way he made it personal…. the confidence he gave her. That sex scene was everything.”