Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan has it written into her contract that Netflix must provide a PG-version of the racy show for her family’s viewing. But everyone else gets to see her “f*ck you” nude scene.

Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington on the Shondaland show, told Stylist magazine that she requested to be undressed during a love scene in season three with co-star Luke Newton. “I specifically asked for certain lines and moments to be included. There’s one scene where I’m very naked on camera, and that was my idea, my choice,” the actress said. “It just felt like the biggest ‘f*ck you’ to all the conversation surrounding my body; it was amazingly empowering. I felt beautiful in the moment, and I thought, ‘When I’m 80, I want to look back on this and remember how f*cking hot I looked!’”

Variety has more:

Coughlan has combated online trolls about her weight in the past. She directly called them out in a 2022 Instagram post that read: “If you have an opinion about my body please, please don’t share it with me… It’s really hard to take the weight of thousands of opinions on how you look being sent directly to you every day.”

The first half of Bridgerton season 3 is streaming on Netflix now.

