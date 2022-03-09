As foretold earlier this week, the Queen “commands all of you to view” this trailer for Shondaland and Netflix’s Bridgerton Season 2. And hold onto your corsets because, although the teaser gave us some intriguing peeks at Phoebe Dynevor’s Daphne Bridgerton (making us all wonder what the Duke is doing), there’s no reason to dwell on the absence of Regé-Jean Page (who retired from the show as planned) as The Duke.

Hopefully, the Duke is not off (in the words of John Oliver) “jizzing in blankets” somewhere, but it doesn’t seem to matter here if he’s smoldering elsewhere. Instead, this season is all about Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) going through the (rather humiliating) paces to find his own match. And being handsome and wealthy ain’t enough, bud. Get ready to fall into ponds while fully dressed and go fencing and maybe have a duel. Yeah, this show (no shame here) is delicious. From the synopsis:

[T]he second season of Bridgerton follows Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), the eldest Bridgerton sibling and Viscount, as he sets out to find a suitable wife. Driven by his duty to uphold the family name, Anthony’s search for a debutante who meets his impossible standards seems ill-fated until Kate (Simone Ashley) and her younger sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran) Sharma arrive from India. When Anthony begins to court Edwina, Kate discovers the true nature of his intentions — a true love match is not high on his priority list — and decides to do everything in her power to stop the union. But in doing so, Kate and Anthony’s verbal sparring matches only bring them closer together, complicating matters on both sides.

Also, expect Julie Andrews to continue doing the narration thing while the Featherington house has their own drama going down, in addition to Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) continuing to, well, you know what she is doing.

Bridgerton (along with Lady Whistledown) returns on March 25, and after that, three more seasons shall follow.