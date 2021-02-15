In case you had any doubts about how huge of a hit Shonda Rhimes’ Bridgerton has been for Netflix, one of its stars just made the impressive leap of jumping straight from a streaming series to hosting Saturday Night Live. On February 20, smoldering Bridgerton actor Regé-Jean Page will host the show with musical guest Bad Bunny. The SNL episode will be a first for both host and musical guest. Via Variety:

On “Bridgerton,” Page plays Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings, a dashing bachelor committed to avoiding marriage until he meets his match. The series, based on Julia Quinn’s romance novels of the same name and brought to life by “Scandal” producer Chris Van Dusen and Shondaland, quickly became Netflix’s most-watched original series ever: The streaming service said 82 million member households watched the series in its first 28 days online.

As usual, SNL announced Page’s upcoming hosting gig at the end of its latest episode featuring Regina King, and Bridgerton fans immediately started losing their minds on Twitter. After just one season of the Netflix series, Page quickly developed a hardcore following and his newfound fame has reportedly put him in the running to be the next James Bond. Granted, he’s still behind Tom Hardy, but betting markets are already watching Page closely as his odds are 5/1 to replace Daniel Craig. Just look at how people are reacting from finding out he’s hosting SNL. The guy has star power.

I literally gasped out loud while I was watching with my mom. We are so excited! #Bridgerton #snl https://t.co/T1rVjERHH2 — Selena Ciara Perez (@SelenaPerezTX) February 14, 2021

WAIT. Stop everything. THE DUKE WILL BE ON SNL!!!! Yessss @regejean yess @nbcsnl let me get my tea, carriage & best dress for the show of the season! #Bridgerton https://t.co/sJm2eIxZkj — Janie Kluempers (@JanieKluempers) February 14, 2021

Alert, alert. Bridgerton’s Duke of Hastings, Rege-Jean Page, to host SNL next week. I feel a strong need to promenade. pic.twitter.com/uOZ3P7kFdS — Eileen (@EileenBillinson) February 14, 2021

A very good morning to everyone but especially to RJP for being a funny ass guy and giving me and @duchesshastings early birthday presents on SNL. And to @nbcsnl in advance for all the sketches they’ll make and bless us with! #Bridgerton #bridgertononnetflix pic.twitter.com/emT1qm74wO — 🐝Promenading Anthony’s Pinnacle🐝 (@chaoticguitar) February 14, 2021

@Alllwftopic @MsEbony23 Oh, we're getting His Grace to host SNL next week?! I'll not only watch, but set the DVR. #Bridgerton 👀😍😝💁🏾‍♀️ https://t.co/58xaLJlq5m — Jenae Ivy (@justwrite115) February 14, 2021

The Duke of Hastings is hosting SNL next week 😍 #Bridgerton pic.twitter.com/QL6NRMCBco — MyVPisaBlackWoman ❤️❤️ Brittany (@toolearnhistory) February 14, 2021

With the series being a breakout hit for Netflix, Season 2 was confirmed in late January, and fans are hoping the show will stick around long enough to adapt all eight books in the romance series.

