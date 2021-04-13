There’s no denying that Netflix’s Bridgerton (from Shondaland) is a phenomenon. Yes, it’s frothy fun and silly but also subverts prescribed cultural notions of what we generally see from Regency London-based works and even what we see in contemporary society. The (many) sex scenes are mostly presented through the female gaze, and although Last Week Tonight‘s John Oliver recently summed up the series as “lots of jizzing in blankets,” there’s much more to appreciate there. Heck, the The Daily Show‘s Desi Lydic recently saluted the show’s contribution to the onscreen history of the female orgasm.

So, even though Regé-Jean Page won’t be returning as The Duke of Hastings, and the show will focus on the pairings of Bridgerton family members other than Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor), this show will continue for at least three more seasons. Lady Whistledown apparently caught wind of this “most exciting announcement” and couldn’t resist spreading the word.

Dearest readers, this author brings a most exciting announcement… pic.twitter.com/sV0QiYcn8z — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) April 13, 2021

Well, it remains to be seen whether the show can keep drawing as many eyeballs without Page, who apparently only wanted this season to be a one-off on his end, something that certainly caused angst with some of the show’s female audience, and he also turned down a few guest stints for Season 2, so society will have to find excitement and intrigue elsewhere.

The upcoming season of Bridgerton will focus on the love life of Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), which goes along with the plan of Julia Quinn’s second series book, The Viscount Who Loved Me. Hopefully, we’ll at least see a few appearances from Daphne, who can at least tell us whether the “jizzing in blankets” has resumed or not. Hey, it’s an important detail.