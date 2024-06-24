Bridgerton really outdid itself with the show’s longest and hottest sex scene to date. In season 3, episode 5, Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) get it on for nearly six minutes. But was there more naughtiness left on the cutting room floor? (Or whatever the digital equivalent of the “cutting room floor” is. A Google Drive file labeled “stuff”?)

In response to rumors that Penelope and Colin had more sex scenes that weren’t featured in season 3, Coughlan replied on Instagram, “Aaah this is just a rumor! I think you got all the Polin we had but there’s lots of BTS still to share.” According to US Magazine, Bridgerton producer Tom Verica also shut down the sex scenes rumors. “Not sure where this all came from but these claims are false,” he wrote on Instagram. “The supposed scenes… don’t exist.”

Since season 3 wrapped up on June 13, fans have claimed there were more scenes between Colin (Newton) and Penelope (Coughlan) that didn’t see the light of day. The couple was the focus of the third season, but some viewers felt they were sidelined in the second half. As a result, social media users spread rumors about sex scenes they thought were scrapped at the last second from the show.

Bridgerton‘s furniture budget would have been much higher if the bonus sex scene(s) did exist.

Bridgerton season 3 is now streaming on Netflix.

