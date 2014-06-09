Bryan Cranston Is Now One Step Closer To An EGOT

Bryan Cranston won a Tony Award last night for his portrayal of Lyndon B. Johnson in All the Way. That’s pretty cool. He also spoke to reporters afterward and compared the rush of acting for a live audience to the high from blue crystal meth. That was pretty cool, too, I guess. Here, look.
“It’s the one that truly influences your performance night after night,” Cranston said. “When you can feel an audience and affect emotional change in them – it’s like a drug and you have to get it. It’s as strong as blue crystal meth,” he said, joking about the signature drug his character concocted on “Breaking Bad.” [LA Times]
But the real story here is that Bryan Cranston is now halfway to an EGOT. We have to get Bryan Cranston an EGOT. I don’t care how we do it. Maybe he can do an album with Adele. The Grammys love Adele. Or maybe we can institute some sort of trade-in policy, where he can buy one Oscar with two of his three Emmys, like how you can swap out three smaller stuffed animals for the one giant giraffe at the carnival to impress your sweetie. Or something. I don’t know. Let’s not get bogged down in the Hows right now. The important thing is that Walter White is only two trophies away from joining showbiz luminaries like Mel Brooks and Whoopi Goldberg* as EGOT winners, and one away from joining the people on this list. Let’s make this happen.
*It will never not be weird that Whoopi has an EGOT
It’s a Daytime Emmy – doesn’t count. Even Susan Lucci got one of those.
^^ Sorry, talking about Whoopi there.
Best chance for a Grammy would probably be Best Spoken Word Album. Just have him read a bunch of poetry like this: [www.youtube.com] and he should have that locked up.
That’s actually a fantastic idea.
Could he get a Grammy by being in a Frozen type movie? Would that work? Someone call pixar
The Bryan Cranston Christmas Album.
Come on guys do I have to do everything around here!?
“Little Drummer Boy/Peace On Earth” duet with Aaron Paul or no sale.
Can we also get him to publish an academic journal article so that we can get him an Erdos Number?
For Your Consideration: Godzilla.
Actually, last fall he narrated a new audiobook version of Tim O’ Brien’s “The Things They Carried.” That’s some surefire Grammy-bait. [www.nytimes.com]
Can we substitute the G for Grammy into a G for Golden Globe? Because before I read the article I thought that’s what the G stood for. That, and a mythical spot.
nah EGOTing is all about versatility. If the G was Golden Globe it would downgrade the prestige of EGOTing… Do people care about EGOT other than the internet?
Lol. No they don’t really.
Also, EGGOT would be pronounced differently.
His Godzilla performance was Oscar-worthy
Also, Whoopi should stop being listed. She won a daytime Emmy and her Tony is for being one of like a dozen producers, she didn’t actually do anything to earn it.
I hope Whoopi is giving weekly BJs to Glover and Spielberg for her career.
what the frig is a EGOT? And what the frig is with all the acronyms?
Emmy. Grammy. Oscar. Tony.
The term was created by the legendary Phillip Michael Thomas who was convinced he’d win all 4 awards after a single season of “Miami Vice”. History (and common sense) would prove him wrong.
[dangerousminds.net]
