Before there were toxic siblings battling it out on the screen every night, there were dysfunctionally lovable siblings, still battling it out on the screen but on a much smaller scale! This is why Malcolm in the Middle became so popular. Its premise was so simple: you have a sibling that you probably don’t get along with, and you will do everything in your power to gain dominance over them. Even if it’s just to have remote privileges. These were the important things in the early 2000s!

Now that so much time has passed, Bryan Cranston, who played Hal in the popular sitcom, thinks it’s the best time to check back in with the unnamed family. “I’m curious about that family 20 years later,” Cranston told GQ in a new profile. “What happened to them? Where are they? What are the kids doing? They’re grown men now.” Assuming they didn’t kill each other, the five boys would be in their late thirties and early forties. Maybe they will have graduated college by then, but no promises.

Even though Cranston said he misses his TV family “like crazy,” he also misses his real family. He admitted that he would want to retire from acting in the coming years, meaning that a Malcolm reunion should be on the table sooner rather than later.

Luckily, the boys are mostly on board. Last fall, Frankie Muniz said he would be “totally down” for a follow-up to the hit series. “[Cranston]’s kind of heading writing the script and getting everything rolling, so there might be something,” Muniz said when a potential reboot was mentioned. Where would the boys be now? Married? Divorced? Owning a tech start-up? There are so many possibilities that must be addressed. We should also learn their last name.

