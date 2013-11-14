Cancellation Roundup: Weep At The Loss Of ‘The Jeselnik Offensive’ And ‘Totally Biased’

I write this post with a heavy heart because Comedy Central has officially canceled ‘The Jeselnik Offensive‘ and FXX followed suit by giving the boot to “Totally Biased with W. Kamau Bell.” It’s sort of like my world has caved in on itself and I no longer have any real purpose. I’m empty inside.
Jeselnik himself announced his own cancellation following a performance at The New York Comedy Festival on Saturday, which Comedy Central would confirm on Monday. The show featured a variety of offensive and “edgy” bits ranging from ragging on cancer victims to joking about the Boston Marathon bombings, so basically classic comedy.
It joins a long line of shows that haven’t made it in the Comedy Central lineup, sort of giving a boost of confidence to recent success “Key & Peele.” It’s tough existing in a time slot that has been a revolving door since the end of “Chappelle’s Show.” At least we know that Daniel Tosh will have another show to belittle before commercial breaks on “Tosh.0” next season.
Over on FXX, “Totally Biased” also faced hard times after the still confusing FX network split and an expansion into a nightly late night program. It seems like only yesterday that I was sharing it to rave reviews and now it’s on the way out.
“Totally Biased” was a fairly humorous program when it aired one night a week in some sort of late night tango with the jumbled mess that was “Brand X.” This is also when it followed strong lead ins like “Louie” or “Always Sunny.” However, the show had a hard time adjusting to the new network and nightly format according to The A.V. Club:
The audience for the expanded Totally Biased was as low as 12,000 viewers in late October—an audience that was necessarily limited by the fact that FXX is available in 26 million fewer households than its parent network.
I’d say a bigger reason is the already packed late night lineup vying for that 18-49 magic at 11 pm. Aside from Leno, Kimmel and Letterman on the networks, there’s Conan on TBS, Stewart and Colbert back to back on Comedy Central and little thing called the Internet consuming our attention spans. It’s hard out there for a late night host who may or may not be comically pleasing.
So pour one out for these fallen programs that will soon be replaced with “Mad About You” reruns. I’m sure someone will miss them.
I remember thinking the exact same thing about Totally Biased when it switched over….it’s not an every night thing. I recorded it during the first run, but was overwhelmed by it being on 5-6 nights a week (they would show new episodes Sunday night!).
Also, RIP Jeselnik. Bring back Sports Show with Norm McDonald.
The network absolutely destroyed Totally Biased. No way was a weekly show that was unknown to the majority of people going to survive the awkward network change, and being expanded like that. Too hard on the writers to come up with a good show every night and too much competition in the late night department. I also dvr’d it when it was one night, but it we just too much when it went nightly.
And that’s a real shock about Jeselnik. Really entertaining show, constant good guests, and he’s a pretty hot name in comedy right now. Wouldn’t be surprised to later hear that this was the result of a dispute between him and the network.
Even though I didn’t really watch the shows, I am starting petitions to bring them back.
jeselnik’s show was bad. But it was nowhere near the badlands that amy schumers show is in.
I don’t know. Jeselnik never made me laugh, but Schumer had at least one bit — the girl who farts when she’s scared — that had me fucking crying.
Schumer’s Show > Jeselnik’s Show
Jeselnik’s Standup > Schumer’s Standup
Jeselnik ALWAYS made me laugh as well as cringe, so I’m really disappointed ti is cancelled. I think hes really funny and had a great writing team. CC is seriously killing my laugh time…
I drunk-watched the Jeselnik show exactly once right after it started. I find a lot of subpar things hilarious when I’m drunk. I found that show so unfunny it made me angry.
Jeselnik has always struck me as a really funny guy who is waiting for the right moment to tell his best jokes. I watched his show a couple times, but I realized that the only bits I really liked were the ones he stole from other people, or the panel segments, so I stopped watching.
I only like Schumer because she acts slutty. That is, she metaphorically stands there waving her arms yelling “I’M ACTING SLUTTY I’M ACTING SLUTTY FEMALE COMEDIANS ARE ONLY POPULAR IF THEY ACT SLUTTY LOOK AT ME I’M ACTING SLUTTY” and I find it hilarious. I’m not actually sure if she’s hanging a lampshade on “slutty female comedian” or if she’s trying too hard, but I find it amusing.
In the Jeselnik show I didn’t like how he titled every joke, It was awkward, but the panel was great some times it was a bit Chelsea Handler in that it was just bitter people being snarkly asses, but when good comedians are on that show was the best.
Side note.. I hated on Chris Hardwick, but I am loving @Midnight mostly because he isn’t trying to be the “King of Geeks”
“At least we know that Daniel Tosh will have another show to belittle before commercial breaks on “Tosh.0” next season.”
Get with the times, he doesn’t mention cancelled shows before the break anymore. He says a joke that CC originally wouldn’t let him say, devoid of context.
…that’s because he ran out of cancelled shows.
I’ve honestly just lost track of the new and old episodes of ‘Tosh’ anymore. I flip it on, he’s there and It continues in the background as I build model ships in bottles.
I guess it’s time for more panel.
More DEATH panel.
For other Comcast sufferers, have you recently lost FXX? We had it at first, but I realized last night that it’s no longer available. WTF??
I know on Directv they changed it over to a channel that at least wasn’t way in the 600s.
was 619, now it’s 257 i think
That sucks about jeselnik him and tosh are some of my favorite comedians
Gonna miss Jeselnik. He replaced Tosh for me when that show stopped being about comedy, and only aired increasingly disgusting videos. The shock value is ok once in a while, but there are whole episodes of Tosh that are unwatchable.
You seem Totally Biased against Totally Biased.
I have to agree with you. I powered through the first season, finding little gems here and there sparingly, but the crux of his comedic point of view was that…well…everyone is apparently RACIST against african american people… Way to be edgy Kamau Bell, way to really bring some originality to it. Guys like Key and Peele and Chapelle are literally comedic geniuses who still touch on race and things like that, but made it so that it wasn’t so polarizing that the host shamed you into even being born an American who wasnt black. I mean, cmon, really?
Additionally, I watched his set on the CC network on John Oliver’s NY Standup and he really is not that funny. He got to where he got to mostly because of Chris Rock’s backing. So good riddance dude, go ride on some other coattails while you get better material…or just die into pop culture obscurity please.
Totally Biased was horrible. Every bit was about race, and it wasn’t even funny. Good riddance.
It’s all good for Kamu. They just gave him more ammo for his crappy standup. Now he can keep ranting about racist America and how it got his show cancelled
If you would have told me, based on the commercials for Totally Biased, that it was a funny show, I would have called you a liar and hated you for years. The marketing for that show did it no favors.
Only if it was hosted by Hannibul Buress
We still have Eric Andre.
reminds me Don’t trust the B is on Netflix!
He can occasionally be a funny writer but his delivery falls off a cliff.
So you’re actively happy about a show that no one watched on a channel that’s hard to find not being on anymore?
You guys have some fucking problems.
Totally Biased was a bit much at 4 nights a week, but it’s still sad to see it go. It had a unique voice in a sea of white men discussing pop culture and current events the way all white men do.
I’m legit bummed about The Jeselnik Offensive though. That show was pretty great.
WHo are you comparing Him to? Between him any LITERALLY every other late night talk show host, they win everytime. He was not that high of a caliber comedian nor qualified for that position. They took his one night a week show and made it a late night show that couldnt and would never work. It was a disaster.
I am going to miss Jesslnik because his dry and messed up humor was a nice change of pace from the late night bs were used to.
Unique voice? It’s just a black hipster discussing pop culture instead of a white hipster discussing pop culture.
I won’t miss it at all.
Not gonna miss Jeselnik. The comedian panels were alright, but his standup to start the show just wasn’t very good. I felt like he and/or his writers struggled coming up with legitimately good fresh material every week. It was painful sometimes.
Boy Totally Biased was really bad, but most of the comments have already touched on the criticism of it.
Jeselnik should take over Hardwick’s job of Hosting @Midnight. The guy’s standup is straight up hilarious and having a real comedian there to go back and forth with the guys they have on the panel would make it a much better show than Hardwick just losing his shit at every joke and yelling POINTS POINTS for sophomoric effort. Jeselnik would straight up tell the comedians there jokes were terrible if they weren’t good.
I hope they cancel Schumer’s shit show. I’m telling you, the only reason Jeselnik got axed is because of those two unfunny jacka** guests who lit off firecrackers and freaked out the crew. I don’t understand why they don’t just let Kamau go back to one day a week. Daily is too much for a small show like that.