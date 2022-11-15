After reigning over the Hallmark Channel as the Queen of Christmas Movies, Candace Cameron Bure followed former Hallmark CEO Bill Abbott out the door as he started the ultra-conservative Great American Family network. Abbott infamously left Hallmark after the network reversed a controversial decision to pull an ad featuring a same-sex couple, so it shouldn’t be a total surprise that the content strategy for Great America Family is, uh, in line with that decisions.

To promote the premiere of her first Christmas movie for the network, Bure gave an interview to the Wall Street Journal and made it a point to note that the content on Great American Family will keep “keep traditional marriage at the core.” It’s important to note that Bure isn’t just saying this as an actress, but as the network’s Chief Creative Officer. Via TVLine:

“My heart wants to tell stories that have more meaning and purpose and depth behind them,” Bure tells the Wall Street Journal. “I knew that the people behind Great American Family were Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment.”

Bure publicly stating that Great American Family will not feature gay couples sparked a wave of backlash, particularly from One Tree Hill actress Hilarie Burton, who has been sounding the alarm on Abbott for years.

“Now they’re just openly admitting their bigotry,” Burton wrote on Twitter. “I called this sh*t out years ago when Abbott was at Hallmark. Glad they dumped him. Being LGBTQ isn’t a ‘trend.’ That guy and his network are disgusting. You too Candy. There is nothing untraditional about same-sex couples.”

Now they’re just openly admitting their bigotry.

I called this shit out years ago when Abbott was at Hallmark. Glad they dumped him.

Being LGBTQ isn’t a “trend”.

That guy and his network are disgusting. You too Candy. There is nothing untraditional about same-sex couples. https://t.co/38XIg5XeMP — Hilarie Burton Morgan (@HilarieBurton) November 14, 2022

“Bigot. I don’t remember Jesus liking hypocrites like Candy,” Burton added after seeing another headline about Bure’s remarks. “But sure. Make your money, honey. You ride that prejudice wave all the way to the bank.”

Bigot.

I don’t remember Jesus liking hypocrites like Candy.

But sure. Make your money, honey. You ride that prejudice wave all the way to the bank. https://t.co/X70aO4WIcB — Hilarie Burton Morgan (@HilarieBurton) November 15, 2022

(Via TVLine, Hilarie Burton on Twitter)