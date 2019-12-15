Viral

The Hallmark Channel Pulled An Ad Featuring A Same-Sex Couple And Twitter Isn’t Having It

TwitterNews & Culture Writer

Over the weekend, the Hallmark Channel came under fire from various groups because of its airing, and ultimate removal, of a commercial featuring a same-sex couple. Since then, the network’s spokespeople have tried to explain their position in a series of official statements and correspondences with the New York Times, but Twitter users — both proponents and opponents of the ad’s removal — have responded in kind. Needless to say, it’s all pretty dumb.

The ad in question, which was part of a group of six, is for the wedding registry website Zola.com. They individually feature a wide variety of couples, though it was the one above — in which two women are getting married — that Hallmark decided to remove after caving to pressure from conservative groups. (Specifically, the American Family Association’s division known as “One Million Moms,” which took credit for the commercial’s removal.) The ad itself is harmless and innocent, but that didn’t stop Hallmark from removing it from its broadcast.

Per the NYT:

Asked to explain why the ads had been rejected, an employee of Hallmark’s parent company said the channel did not accept ads “that are deemed controversial,” according to an email exchange shared with The New York Times. A spokesman for Hallmark said the women’s “public displays of affection” violated the channel’s policies, but he declined to comment on why a nearly identical ad featuring a bride and groom kissing was not rejected.

Unsurprisingly, and especially because of Hallmark’s evident hypocrisy in how it chose to inflict its supposed policies, critics took to Twitter to lambast the cable network.

(Via New York Times)

×